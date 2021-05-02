 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What's Franz Wagner's Next Move - And When?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 09:38:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What's Franz Wagner's Next Move - And When?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

While many assume he's NBA-bound, Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner still hasn't announced his next move. He's been finishing his classes, working out daily and preparing for next year's season, wherever it may be.

The NBA Draft will be hard to pass up. Most projections have him going anywhere from No. 9 to No. 21 after he averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 34.3 percent from three-point range.

Here's what we've picked up ...

FRANZ WAGNER AND THE NBA

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner (AP Images)
