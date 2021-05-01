Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard picked up another huge piece to his 2021-22 Saturday. Coastal Carolina guard DeVante' Jones, one of the top guards in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to the Wolverines Saturday over Texas, Texas Tech and Memphis. The 6-1, 200-pounder was Sun Belt Player of the Year this past season after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals and shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range as a redshirt junior. He thanked the coaches of his finalists before announcing. "Unfortunately I can only pick one that I feel like fits for me, and the school I will be going to is the University of Michigan," he told @TheFieldof68. "Just the relationship we built early. As soon as I put my name in the portal, [Juwan Howard] reached out to me. He is a genuine guy, picking apart film on my game .... he was showing love throughout the whole process. Also, talking to some of the players, Mike Smith was giving me great pointers what to expect going into Michigan. "They're family oriented. I already felt part of the program before I came in. It's a family environment." RELATED RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Huge Momentum Shift For 2022 Big Man? RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Hoops Recruiting Intel, Football News, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard picked up a pledge from Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante Jones Saturday. (AP Images)

Like last year's point guard Smith, who he spoke with at length before making his decision, Jones has NBA aspirations, as well. He'll even wait until the deadline to remove his name from Draft consideration in case he hears a team might draft him.

