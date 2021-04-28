'Tis the season for roster movement and too many moving pieces to count when it comes to college basketball, with the late signing period just behind us, NBA Draft decisions to be made and well over 1,000 players having entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. Here, we take a look at Michigan basketball's scholarship chart for the next four seasons, and break down what the roster could look like next season and beyond. RELATED: ITF EXTRA: The Latest On DeVante Jones RELATED: Wolverines In The NBA: Burke Earns Heavyweight Belt For Defense On Curry

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Scholarship Chart

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard took his team to the Elite Eight in year two. (AP Images)

Breaking Down Michigan's 2021-22 Roster

• Senior guard Eli Brooks announced two weeks ago that he will return to the program for one more season. Since he is using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility (2020-21 was a 'free year' for every player in the sport), he will not count against the Wolverines' scholarship number next season. Meanwhile, senior guard Chaundee Brown, fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith have all elected to pursue professional careers instead of returning for one more year. • Michigan is waiting on a decision from sophomore wing Franz Wagner, who has the choice to make between declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft or returning to school for at least another season with the Maize and Blue. We discussed what we're hearing on Wagner's upcoming decision on Tuesday's episode of Wolverine TV. • Wagner's decision is important when it comes to scholarship numbers, since head coach Juwan Howard is pursuing transfers in the portal. If Wagner, who is projected as a first-round draft pick, does stun and return to school, Michigan would be at its limit of 13 scholarship players — 14 with Brooks (again, he doesn't count) — if nobody transfers out of the program.

• If Wagner enters the draft as expected — and keeps his name in through the May 30 deadline for underclassmen — the Wolverines will have one open spot, and it appears that Howard and Co. are eager to fill it. The top transfer target at this point is Coastal Carolina guard DeVante Jones, who was the Sun Belt Player of the Year this past season and averaged averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The Wolverines, along with Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech, are still the mix for his services. Our latest update on Michigan's chances with Jones can be read here.

Possible Shape Of Michigan's 2022-23 Roster