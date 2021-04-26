ESPN.com analyst Jonathan Givony recently released his early 2022 mock draft, projecting who will be picked where, two drafts from now. 2021 Michigan signee Caleb Houstan, a five-star small forward out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy, checked in at No. 9 overall to the Sacramento Kings. At 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, Houstan, who is set to join the Wolverines this summer, is ranked as the No. 8 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2021 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. While Houstan, a sharpshooter who helped lead Montverde to a Geico National Championship this past season, is currently seen as a top-10 pick, there is obviously still a long ways to go between now and next summer's 2022 draft, especially considering he hasn't yet suited up for the Maize and Blue in a collegiate game, and even after he does for a season, he will have a decision to make in terms of whether or not to enter the draft at all. RELATED: 2022 Four-Star PG Target Dug McDaniel Sets Michigan Official Visit RELATED: Michigan Basketball Strongly Pursuing Guard In The Portal

Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Caleb Houstan has seen his name appear on 2022 mock NBA Drafts. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

In Givony's mock draft, each and every one of the top-10 picks are players who have never played a college game, with all of them being either a 2021 recruit or an international player. Even while projecting Houstan as a first-rounder, Givony explained that it won't necessarily be all freshmen who go early on. Inevitably, several returning college players will emerge and improve their stock, just like Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner did this past season. That would mean a player like Houstan could potentially slide a bit. "Only a handful of returning college players, including Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Auburn's Allen Flanigan, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, and Memphis' Earl Timberlake are currently projected to be drafted in the top 20 of next year's class, which is not unexpected, historically speaking," Givony wrote. "In reality, many non-freshman college players will rise up draft boards as the season moves on, as players such as Davion Mitchell, Franz Wagner, Corey Kispert, Kai Jones, James Bouknight, Ayo Dosunmu, Jared Butler, Chris Duarte, Max Abmas and others did this past year." Givony isn't the only one to view Houstan as a lottery pick in next year's draft. We recently spoke with Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, who also believes Houstan will be a one-and-done college player and be picked in the top half of the first round. In addition, NBADraftRoom.com also pegged Houstan as going in the lottery, at No. 12 overall, calling him a "smooth, big wing with a great looking three-point shot."

Michigan Basketball Signee Moussa Diabate Draws Praise