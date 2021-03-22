Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Will U-M Be The Big Ten Savior?
And then there were three.
Michigan, Maryland and Iowa are the last three Big Ten teams standing in what’s been an abysmal showing for the conference through 1.5 rounds. Michigan State started the embarrassment with a First Four loss to UCLA, two seed Ohio State and four seed Purdue lost as heavy favorites, No. 1 seed Illinois lost to Loyola and Rutgers threw away a late, eight-point lead in losing to Houston.
The last one didn’t eclipse the Illini loss, but it’s close. The Scarlet Knights, a 10 seed, had No. 2 seed Houston all but beaten before tightening up and giving it away.
But that’s what happens this time of year, and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard knows it all too well. He scored 28 points, including a game-tying bucket with 19 seconds left, to help the third-seeded Wolverines escape No. 14 seed Pepperdine in overtime back in 1994, his last NCAA Tournament. U-M then made the Elite Eight before falling to Arkansas.
With the number of high seeds that have fallen already this year, an LSU win over Michigan tonight in a round of 32 matchup might not be considered that big an upset.
“Every team that’s playing in this NCAA Tournament, you expect you’re going to get their best,” Howard said. “LSU, they’re very skilled. Yes, they do have a backcourt with two amazing players in Javonte Smart as well as Cam Thomas. We’re going to try to do our best to try to contain them.”
The Wolverines were practicing when Illinois fell, so Howard didn’t know the details. He didn’t have to, though, to comment.
“I just know, like I stated earlier, that no matter who you’re playing this time of year, every team deserves to be here,” he said. “They earned the right throughout their season.
“What this tournament is all about, it’s a one-game, elimination-type process, so you’re going to get teams’ best on the offensive and defensive end. You have to be so engaged and locked in and engaged for 40 minutes; got to have a little luck on your side. But you’ve got to go out there and compete, no matter what.”
Part of the “luck” factor is staying healthy, and U-M isn’t. Senior forward Isaiah Livers is out for the tournament with a broken foot, a huge loss. That puts pressure on junior Brandon Johns and others to fill the void, including senior Chaundee Brown, a no-show so far in the postseason.
U-M’s defense will have to be better than it was against Texas Southern, as well. A smaller TSU team got to the rim too often on dribble penetration, and the Tigers have a team of guys with that ability.
All eyes are on 16.5-PPG scorer Trendon Watford and Michigan sophomore Franz Wagner, though Howard noted that was only one of many subplots.
“I don’t think the two of them are going to be going at it one-on-one on the floor,” Howard said. “It’s going to be a lot of LSU vs. Michigan, and Watford is a very talented, skilled player. There’s going to be a lot of guys who are going to have to guard him. All five guys on the floor are going to get a chance to match up with him.
“With his length, his skill level, he does a good job of scoring it inside. He’s also very good off the dribble and creating his own shot, and he’s also really good at knocking down the three-ball. He’s a tough challenge for every opponent.”
Thomas, at 6-4, will also be a load for Eli Brooks and/or Mike Smith. He can shoot “from the logo,” Howard noted, thrives in one-on-one matchups and has great length and body control.
In short, the Tigers have a team of scorers that can get to the rim, and U-M is likely going to give up some points. But LSU is No. 123 nationally defensively, so there will be opportunity there, too.
In addition to Johns and Brown, Michigan will need Wagner to elevate his offensive game, as well. He’s been hit and miss shooting the ball and will need to be more consistent going forward, especially when teams duck under screens against him.
“Franz impacts the game in a lot of ways, and it doesn’t always necessarily show up on the box score,” Howard said. “It’s the fact of how he has really bought into being a two-way player … not only just bought into it, but worked at it. In my opinion, he’s one of the best defensive players not only in our conference, but in college basketball.”
They’ll need his offense tonight to avoid the upset.
The Big Ten’s reputation now hinges on three teams in No. 1 seed U-M, No. 2 seed Iowa (vs. Oregon) and No. 10 Maryland (vs. No. 2 seed Alabama). It’s a very real possibility that none of the nine conference representatives make the Sweet 16, which would have been unfathomable heading into the tournament.
That’s part of the Madness that is March, and why it’s one of the most exciting sports events of the year.
“It’s been fun,” Howard said. “This is the perfect time of the season. We’re enjoying this time of the year.
“The grind has been great. This is no time to be looking, begging for sleep. We’ll get our rest. We’ll rest, hopefully, in the second week of April.”
In the short run, a victory over LSU would be a great start.
