And then there were three. Michigan, Maryland and Iowa are the last three Big Ten teams standing in what’s been an abysmal showing for the conference through 1.5 rounds. Michigan State started the embarrassment with a First Four loss to UCLA, two seed Ohio State and four seed Purdue lost as heavy favorites, No. 1 seed Illinois lost to Loyola and Rutgers threw away a late, eight-point lead in losing to Houston. The last one didn’t eclipse the Illini loss, but it’s close. The Scarlet Knights, a 10 seed, had No. 2 seed Houston all but beaten before tightening up and giving it away. But that’s what happens this time of year, and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard knows it all too well. He scored 28 points, including a game-tying bucket with 19 seconds left, to help the third-seeded Wolverines escape No. 14 seed Pepperdine in overtime back in 1994, his last NCAA Tournament. U-M then made the Elite Eight before falling to Arkansas. With the number of high seeds that have fallen already this year, an LSU win over Michigan tonight in a round of 32 matchup might not be considered that big an upset. “Every team that’s playing in this NCAA Tournament, you expect you’re going to get their best,” Howard said. “LSU, they’re very skilled. Yes, they do have a backcourt with two amazing players in Javonte Smart as well as Cam Thomas. We’re going to try to do our best to try to contain them.” RELATED: Michigan Basketball Will Face A Tough (& Sketchy) Second Round Opponent RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview Michigan-LSU Game

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard knows what it's like to cut nets ... he'd like to do it again. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverines were practicing when Illinois fell, so Howard didn’t know the details. He didn’t have to, though, to comment. “I just know, like I stated earlier, that no matter who you’re playing this time of year, every team deserves to be here,” he said. “They earned the right throughout their season. “What this tournament is all about, it’s a one-game, elimination-type process, so you’re going to get teams’ best on the offensive and defensive end. You have to be so engaged and locked in and engaged for 40 minutes; got to have a little luck on your side. But you’ve got to go out there and compete, no matter what.” Part of the “luck” factor is staying healthy, and U-M isn’t. Senior forward Isaiah Livers is out for the tournament with a broken foot, a huge loss. That puts pressure on junior Brandon Johns and others to fill the void, including senior Chaundee Brown, a no-show so far in the postseason. U-M’s defense will have to be better than it was against Texas Southern, as well. A smaller TSU team got to the rim too often on dribble penetration, and the Tigers have a team of guys with that ability.