The next time John Beilein sets foot on a basketball court, both sets of players will be getting paid.

What a novel idea.

When the final buzzer sounds, he won’t be hopping on a plane to plunk down on hard bleachers in a high school gym, scrutinizing every move of the latest prep stud not on the take.

He won’t be drawing up contingency plans for 60 percent of his starting lineup heading out the door.

He’ll just prep for the next game, at the highest level of basketball in the world. That has him smiling today. It might not always, but the NBA isn’t a bad reach, for Beilein’s final coaching move.

Back in Ann Arbor, more than a few folks remain curled up in the fetal position, softly sobbing, “Why? Why? WHY?” over the loss of the best basketball coach they’ve ever witnessed at Crisler Center.

Listen closely enough, and he’ll tell you.

Beilein won 278 games at U-M over a dozen years, largely without complaint. He stood as an incredible ambassador not only for the University of Michigan, but for college basketball itself.

No shortcuts. No cheating. No throwing players under the bus, or excuse-making after losses. No finger-pointing, even when losing his best shot at a national title to a team stripped of the championship by the NCAA shortly thereafter.

Beilein takes great care in what he says, but if you listen carefully enough, it’s all in there. He did it again, when relaying what Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens told him in welcoming him to the NBA.

“Brad Stevens told me, ‘The NBA just got better today,’” Beilein said. “Just really complimentary things from guys that have been in college and the pros. They said I’m going to love it; love just coaching basketball.”

Love just coaching basketball. That’s what he wants to do. That’s why he’s gone.

Clearly, the recruiting game wore on him. Racing off to Germany and across the United States to plug holes by freshmen and sophomores bolting from his roster got to him.