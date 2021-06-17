Wolverine Watch: Coming Attractions

They come and they go, Hobbs. They come and they go… — Max Mercy, The Natural They’re going, again. But they’re coming, in force, for Juwan Howard’s basketball team. The voice of Michigan basketball for radio, Brian Boesch, talked a bit about that process on TheWolverine.com podcast. Here’s a taste of what he’s been observing, about the goings and comings. • Franz Wagner goes, but might never have come. Wagner, of course, is heading for the NBA, a likely first-round pick. His two seasons at Michigan included a run to the Elite Eight, and nearly a Final Four. People say the Wolverines were a shot away from the latter, and it’s true. It’s also true it could have been one of dozens of shots throughout the UCLA game that could have put Michigan into that coveted quartet of remaining teams. But it’s a couple of Wagner misses that stick out, ones he’ll always think about with a tinge of regret. On the other hand, he might never have been around at all to help U-M win the Big Ten and push as far as it did in the NCAA Tournament.

Juwan Howard continues bringing top-shelf talent to Michigan, with the next wave arriving soon.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Wagner was just getting ready to leave his native Germany when head coach John Beilein decided HE was going, to the NBA. That could have been a deal breaker for Wagner. “That day was a whirlwind for everybody,” Boesch recalled. “No more so than for Franz Wagner… “That was John Beilein’s program until that day in May of 2019 … [Wagner] admitted it was a difficult decision, just like this [leaving for the NBA] was a difficult decision to make. Had things broken a little bit differently, who knows? Maybe he would have elected to stay in Germany. He still probably would have been a real NBA prospect. “A lot of credit goes, as he alluded to, to [U-M assistant coach] Saddi Washington, and also to the departed Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes. They stabilized things, month to month, with their contracts. They ultimately brought Franz home. “Coach Howard deserves a lot of credit, because that was one of his first bullet points when he took the job — to build that relationship. Obviously, a lot of great things happened from there.” • Howard’s departure remains far down the road. We’re settling into the now-annual ritual of (gasp!) this or that NBA team getting interested in Howard himself. Boesch points out, that is NOT a negative. “There was going to be one of two potential options for the Juwan Howard era,” Boesch noted. “It was either going to be, he was going to struggle and this program was going to struggle, and there was going to be outside noise about moving on from quote-unquote experiment. “The alternative, the much better option, was that he was going to thrive, like he has and like this program has, and NBA teams are going to come calling.” Howard, on the other hand, can remain happy to be in Ann Arbor — indefinitely. He’s not going anywhere in the short term, agree Boesch and anyone else close to it. With a son on the team, another son a distinct possibility for maize and blue and the incredible early success Howard has enjoyed — not to mention it’s the program he played in and cried over, upon his return — there’s no rush to go anywhere else. And it’s always better to have a coach somebody else wants.

Caleb Houstan is one of the top incoming players in the nation, leading the No. 1 in the country. (AP Images)