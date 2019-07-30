Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh only spoke briefly on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast episode, as recruiting director Matt Dudek primarily recapped portions of this spring's South Africa trip in light of Big Ten Network's airing of an episode dedicated to it. Jack Harbaugh, meanwhile, also chimed in to talk baseball and a few changes he'd like to see made to the sport. We have the highlights below:

The Michigan Wolverines football team traveled to South Africa this past spring, France in 2018, and Rome in 2017. (Matt Dudek's Twitter Account)

Matt Dudek, on his Excitement for Fall Camp:

"I've never had a summer where I went on vacation and then was so excited to get back into the building and get back around the coaches. There's a special excitement surrounding the team this this year."

Jack Harbaugh, Discussing Changes he'd Like to see Made in Baseball:

"I'd rather watch college games than professional games, to be honest. "Get rid of the darned shift, where three guys are on one side of the infield. Guys are so caught up in home runs nowadays. "I also think the ball has been doctored — I don't think there's an issue with the ball itself, but the seams. They're much lower than they used to be, and it's harder to grip the ball and make it move as much. "In the World Series a few years ago, the scores of the games were like 13-11 and balls were constantly flying out of the park. "I think the baseballs were changed to bring some excitement, but I wish teams would just play like they did in this year's College World Series."

Jim Harbaugh:

"Steak is a natural steroid — I take a vitamin every day called steak. Chicken, meanwhile, is a nervous bird. "Back when I was coaching at Stanford, we had this guy come up to our house in a truck saying he had meat to sell, and my wife bought some — I was like, 'That's probably not a good idea to buy meat from a random truck.' "It tasted just ok — it didn't make us sick though."

Matt Dudek, Recapping the South Africa Trip: