Matt Dudek Recaps South Africa Trip, Tells Comedic Josh Uche Story
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh only spoke briefly on this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast episode, as recruiting director Matt Dudek primarily recapped portions of this spring's South Africa trip in light of Big Ten Network's airing of an episode dedicated to it.
Jack Harbaugh, meanwhile, also chimed in to talk baseball and a few changes he'd like to see made to the sport.
We have the highlights below:
Matt Dudek, on his Excitement for Fall Camp:
"I've never had a summer where I went on vacation and then was so excited to get back into the building and get back around the coaches. There's a special excitement surrounding the team this this year."
Jack Harbaugh, Discussing Changes he'd Like to see Made in Baseball:
"I'd rather watch college games than professional games, to be honest.
"Get rid of the darned shift, where three guys are on one side of the infield. Guys are so caught up in home runs nowadays.
"I also think the ball has been doctored — I don't think there's an issue with the ball itself, but the seams. They're much lower than they used to be, and it's harder to grip the ball and make it move as much.
"In the World Series a few years ago, the scores of the games were like 13-11 and balls were constantly flying out of the park.
"I think the baseballs were changed to bring some excitement, but I wish teams would just play like they did in this year's College World Series."
Jim Harbaugh:
"Steak is a natural steroid — I take a vitamin every day called steak. Chicken, meanwhile, is a nervous bird.
"Back when I was coaching at Stanford, we had this guy come up to our house in a truck saying he had meat to sell, and my wife bought some — I was like, 'That's probably not a good idea to buy meat from a random truck.'
"It tasted just ok — it didn't make us sick though."
Matt Dudek, Recapping the South Africa Trip:
"The whole trip was nonstop action, just as the show depicted it. How they portrayed was really accurate, and they just did a nice overall job with it.
"I sat across from Coach [Harbaugh] and [his wife] Sara during our dinner drumming, and Coach was locked in. I would imagine my wife's assessment of my drumming wouldn't be too kind.
"We had eight groups when we went out to Robin Island, and each group had a former prisoner as the tour guide.
"Hearing the portrayals of the people who have lived through these events are what these trips are all about.
"This whole journey impacted thousands of people — our players would come back home and tell lots of people about it, and then those people would tell others, and so on.
"Every time we saw an animal on the safari, [senior linebacker] Josh Uche would get pictures of it with a professional camera, but would always be like, 'Don't get too close.'
"We came to a village that had elephants behind a fence, because they had broken the town's water main and were bathing in it.
"We started backing our jeep toward the elephants, and Josh was telling the driver, 'We're good! We're close enough!'
"The elephants started coming toward us and Josh was like, 'Ok, let's go!'
---
