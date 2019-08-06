Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was joined by Executive Associate Athletic Director Greg Harden on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss mental health. Harden also shared some fond memories of when he first came to Michigan in the mid-1980s under Bo Schembechler, while Harbaugh gave his own take (as a player) on the counselor's arrival. We have the highlights below:

Greg Harden counsels the Michigan Wolverines' student-athletes in a number of areas, including mental health. (AP Images)

Jim Harbaugh, Recalling Harden's Arrival:

"Bo Schembechler first introduced him to the team way back in 1986, telling us he'd be talking to us about drugs and alcohol. "Harden then had the audacity to ask Bo to leave the room, which made me think this guy must be special. "Even now, Greg does his job without any self promotion and always makes sure it's about the individual."

Greg Harden:

"Jim has been instrumental in changing lives. I don't mean players making it to the NFL, but kids receiving degrees whose own families bet against them. "When I get a phone call from him about an individual, I stop everything I'm doing and do whatever it takes to make sure that youngster knows that people care about him. "I was originally asked to give a lecture for the football team in the '80s, and I initially said no. "Two weeks later, I got a phone call saying Bo wanted to meet this jerk-off who rejected his offer. "He taught me everything I needed to know not only about football, but about the athletic side of things as a whole. "We consistently tell the kids we're working with that if they're better people, they'll become better athletes. "I also try to convince kids they'll be amazing humans beings, with or without their sport. "They should focus on being amazing people first, and athletics will fall into place."

Jack Harbaugh: