Videos: Harbaugh, Four U-M Players Talk MTSU On Monday Of Game Week

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil, senior cornerback Lavert Hill and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson all met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the team's season-opener against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Harbaugh talked about players who have emerged during fall camp, while the four athletes discussed their excitement to finally return to the field.

Jdfr5owjws3xs1kghvkq
The 2019 campaign will be the fifth in Ann Arbor for Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh. (Per Kjeldsen)
Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil


Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson


