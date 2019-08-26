Videos: Harbaugh, Four U-M Players Talk MTSU On Monday Of Game Week
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil, senior cornerback Lavert Hill and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson all met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the team's season-opener against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
Harbaugh talked about players who have emerged during fall camp, while the four athletes discussed their excitement to finally return to the field.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Redshirt junior linebacker Devin Gil
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
---
