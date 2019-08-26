Michigan football is finally back. The 2019 Wolverines will open the season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State in a night game … here’s the 3-2-1 on what to look for heading into the opener.

THREE THINGS WE SHOULD LEARN FROM THE OPENER

With the opponent not much of a threat — the Wolverines opened as a 29.5-point favorite and it’s not up to 33 on most books — it could be hard to take much away (unless, of course, MTSU unexpectedly makes a game of it. Then there’s a whole new set of questions to be asking). But there are always things you can learn in an opener. Here are three.

3. Rotations on offense and defense.Who earned the right to be on the field first based on their performances in camp? Of course, some of that is going to depend on the necessity of different packages. On defense, for example, senior linebacker Josh Uche might not be on the field initially as a SAM linebacker with senior VIPER Khaleke Hudson, but that won’t mean much. He’s going to play and play a lot there and as a pass rusher.

But who’s the No. 1 running back, for example? Will senior Tru Wilson, who has had a great camp but might not have the ceiling of the other backs (redshirt frosh Christian Turner and frosh Zach Charbonnet), get the first carries? And how will they be split? We’re guessing this will be a ‘feel’ thing for RBs coach Jay Harbaugh, and situational at other times.

Make no mistake — there’s some talent here, and three guys will play. Who gets the most carries in game one, though, might not be “the guy” by the Big Ten opener at Wisconsin.