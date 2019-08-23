Michigan Wolverines Football Preseason Top 25: Nos. 25-21
Every preseason, the staff of The Wolverine votes on the 25 most indispensable Michigan Wolverines for the upcoming football season. Our list kicks off today, with Nos. 25-21 revealed:
No. 25 — Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet
Charbonnet missed spring football after coming to Michigan requiring a routine surgery to repair a damaged meniscus in a knee. He is up and running again, and will certainly challenge for one of the top spots in Michigan’s lineup of backs.
The most physically imposing of the U-M tailbacks, the 6-1, 220-pounder also features speed and elusiveness sufficient to make him the first of the two true freshmen on our list.
No. 24 — Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
Thomas is a versatile player whose worth goes beyond a bid for a starting cornerback job. He returned 19 kickoffs a year ago an average of 21.7 yards per try, including a 99-yard touchdown dash.
On defense, he posted nine tackles, with an interception and a fumble recovery.
No. 23 — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey
McCaffrey enters the season one play away from becoming the No. 1 quarterback, as well as the No. 1 most indispensable player on the roster. He’s more than the emergency call should Patterson go down, though, after throwing for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has indicated he wants to play both Patterson and McCaffrey in every game.
No. 22 — Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner
Turner will be fighting hard for the No. 1 tailback spot, after a solid showing in the Peach Bowl. He saw a long touchdown run called back when he barely stepped on the sideline, and wound up with 99 yards on 20 tries (5.0 average) for the season.
The battle will be fierce at this key position, but Turner has shown the speed, cutting ability and toughness to make a bid.
No. 21 — Freshman safety Daxton Hill
A highly sought-after prep prospect, Hill becomes the second of two true freshmen on this top-25 list (apologies to standout slot receiver Mike Sainristil, who has had everybody talking since enrolling early). Hill has the speed, size and aggressiveness to play safety, which is where he will likely end up.
Heading into fall camp, though, there was more than a little talk suggesting he might be called on to cover at cornerback early on, due to injuries. Wherever he plays — and Harbaugh said he’d like to see Hill at safety — the head coach is expecting him to make an impact.
“It’s been a helpful thing this year to have the freshmen come in right away after they graduated,” Harbaugh said at the Big Ten football meetings in Chicago. “Come in, in June and be able to get the physicals, get the workouts, some of the baseline things [are] done earlier than usual.
“Also right into class and summer school. He says it’s hard, he says it’s good, but they’re all doing a good job of balancing that right now, getting a preview of what it’s going to be like in the fall.”
The reports he’s heard on the headlining freshman, Harbaugh said: “Good. All the reports have been good. I’m excited to watch him play.”
When Hill signed with Michigan, Harbaugh made it very clear he is well aware of the speed and tenacity the rookie brings with him to the field.
“From the safety position, he’s a hitter,” Harbaugh said. “He is not afraid of contact. Maybe the fastest guy on the field. In high school, I didn’t see a game where he wasn’t the fastest guy out there, and he’s going to be that type of player in college.”
