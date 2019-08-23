Every preseason, the staff of The Wolverine votes on the 25 most indispensable Michigan Wolverines for the upcoming football season. Our list kicks off today, with Nos. 25-21 revealed:



No. 25 — Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet rushed for 3,844 yards in his final two prep campaigns. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Charbonnet missed spring football after coming to Michigan requiring a routine surgery to repair a damaged meniscus in a knee. He is up and running again, and will certainly challenge for one of the top spots in Michigan’s lineup of backs. The most physically imposing of the U-M tailbacks, the 6-1, 220-pounder also features speed and elusiveness sufficient to make him the first of the two true freshmen on our list.

No. 24 — Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

Thomas has been limited by a battle with colitis this preseason, but is expected to play a major role on the Wolverines this year. ()

Thomas is a versatile player whose worth goes beyond a bid for a starting cornerback job. He returned 19 kickoffs a year ago an average of 21.7 yards per try, including a 99-yard touchdown dash. On defense, he posted nine tackles, with an interception and a fumble recovery.

No. 23 — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted this preseason he expects both McCaffrey and senior starter Shea Patterson to play in every game. ()

McCaffrey enters the season one play away from becoming the No. 1 quarterback, as well as the No. 1 most indispensable player on the roster. He’s more than the emergency call should Patterson go down, though, after throwing for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has indicated he wants to play both Patterson and McCaffrey in every game.

No. 22 — Redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner

Turner rushed 20 times for 99 yards last season, but made a big impression with a long run that was eventually called back in the Peach Bowl.

Turner will be fighting hard for the No. 1 tailback spot, after a solid showing in the Peach Bowl. He saw a long touchdown run called back when he barely stepped on the sideline, and wound up with 99 yards on 20 tries (5.0 average) for the season. The battle will be fierce at this key position, but Turner has shown the speed, cutting ability and toughness to make a bid.

No. 21 — Freshman safety Daxton Hill

Hill was rated by Rivals.com as a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 24 recruit in the class of 2019. (Daxton Hill)