Though he's not expected to be ready by the time the season starts next Saturday, his impending return cannot be understated.

Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas announced on Twitter on Thursday that he had finally returned to practice, after having sat out all of fall camp with colitis.

Michigan is incredibly thin at the position following the graduation of Brandon Watson and the early departure of David Long from last year's club, both of whom played at an incredibly high level last season.

Though he only played sparingly as a freshman in 2017 and missed 2018 with injury, redshirt sophomore Benjamin St-Juste lightened the position further when he transferred to Minnesota in May, as did redshirt freshman Myles Sims when he took off for Georgia Tech that same month.

As a result of the departures, senior Lavert Hill was left as the only corner on the roster with substantial defensive game experience.

Thomas was expected to earn the starting gig opposite Hill (assuming the senior re-earned his role) in 2019 prior to his colitis, though it was also reported that redshirt freshman Vincent Gray had been giving him a run for his money.

With Thomas unlikely to go in Saturday's season-opener, Gray is strongly expected to earn the starting spot opposite Hill.

Gray played in just two games last year as a freshman, but has seen the U-M defensive staffers and players alike consistently sing his praises since the spring.

It's fair to expect the Rochester native to be at least adequate in his first substantial game action, especially when considering position coach Mike Zordich's track record of success.

Cornerback has arguably been the strongest position on the entire team since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015, with the spot never really having struggled for any extended period of time.

Jeremy Clark, Jourdan Lewis and Channing Stribling helped form an elite unit in 2015, while the latter two continued that trend in 2016.

There were admitted public concerns with the position from Zordich heading into 2017 following the departures of Lewis and Stribling, but first-year starting sophomores Lavert Hill and David Long didn't miss a beat (and were perhaps even better than their predecessors).

A few concerns have once again resurfaced with Long and Watson off to the NFL, but Zordich has proven time and time again he's one of the best in the business at what he does.