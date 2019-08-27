News More News
Videos: U-M Players Talk Position Battles, More On Tuesday Of Game Week

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Redshirt junior punter Will Hart and junior linebacker Josh Ross each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the Michigan Wolverines' football season-opener on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

Hart also explained the fundamentals that go into punting, while Ross revealed which how the defense plans to make up for the loss of Devin Bush.

Michigan Wolverines football junior linebacker Josh Ross was a four-star recruit out of high school. (Brandon Brown)

Redshirt junior punter Will Hart


Junior linebacker Josh Ross


