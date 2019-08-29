The two discussed defensive coordinator Don Brown's system, replacing departed All-American Devin Bush, and much more.

Michigan Wolverines football junior linebacker Josh Ross and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile each joined Jon Jansen on this week's 'Inside the Trenches' podcast to discuss U-M's linebacking unit as a whole.

"We've gotten better every single day in fall camp and have grown together, and it's going to be a big year for us.

"I was out with a hammy during the spring, so I was itching to put the pads back on this fall.

"I didn't even know how much it [the injury] would help me out, but the main thing it helped with was watching film — mainly checking out everyone's job and understanding the defense, instead of just watching myself.

"Playing both the Mike and Will spots helped me tremendously, and helped me understand the whole defense more easily.

"You see all the intricacies of everything Coach Brown does, and being this deep into my career here has allowed me to see a lot more.

"It feels like I just got here, and it's crazy to think I'm a junior now. Time flies and you have to take advantage of your opportunities.

"My brother [James] is about to have a baby, so he's been all camp and all baby lately.

"We have so much to prove and to work on this year as a defense, because we left a lot on the table last season and we have to go get it now.

"There are two types of people — those who face adversity and crumble, and those who excel from it. We're taking advantages of our opportunities from adversity.

"Adversity has hindered us at times in recent years, and I think how we handle it this year is how we'll be viewed.

"We have more to prove and more film to watch to make sure [what happened at the end of last season] doesn't happen again.

"None of that [preseason rankings] will matter if we don't beat Ohio State.

"The best feeling is winning in front of our owns fans against a big rival. I go back to last year against Penn State, and there was no better feeling than having the crowd on our side the whole time.

"It would mean the world to me and our fans to get those wins against our rivals at home this year.

"There have been a lot of comparisons between myself and Devin Bush, but I'm me and my own player. He passed the torch and now it's time for me to go get it and display my talents.

"I want aggression [to be people's first impression of the U-M defense against MTSU]. I want people to think we're the most aggressive dudes ever on tape."