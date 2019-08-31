First Half Recap/Box Score At The Break: Michigan 27, MTSU 14
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has taken a 27-14 lead into the break against MTSU tonight at The Big House. Here's how the first two quarters unfolded:
First Quarter
Michigan opened the game with the ball and employed freshman wideout Giles Jackson and redshirt freshman viper Michael Barrett as its returners, with the former handling the kickoff.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, however, fumbled on the first play of the game, and MTSU recovered at the U-M 42-yard line.
The Blue Raiders cashed in on the turnover with an 18-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Asher O'Hara, and held a 7-0 lead at the 12:52 mark of the first quarter.
The Maize and Blue answered with a 34-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody, however, making the score 7-3 at 7:37.
MTSU's next drive ended with a sack by fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow, allowing the Wolverines to take over at their own 48-yard line on the ensuing punt.
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill served as U-M's punt returner in junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' absence (injury).
The ensuing Wolverine possession ended when Patterson was sacked, but redshirt junior punter Will Hart boomed a beautiful punt down to the Blue Raider five-yard line.
Michigan's defense then forced a boot, and Patterson found a wide open redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown to put U-M up 10-7 with 21 seconds left in the quarter.
Second Quarter
MTSU punted to begin the second frame, and Patterson found junior wideout Nico Collins for a 28-yard touchdown on U-M's ensuing possession to put the Wolverines up 17-7 with 12:54 to go in the quarter.
Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas picked off the Blue Raiders on their next possession at the U-M 41-yard line, but the Wolverines were not able to take advantage of the interception and were forced to punt.
The Blue Raiders returned the favor once again, however, when sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble and Thomas recovered it at the MTSU 28-yard line.
The Maize and Blue capitalized off the turnover this time, with Patterson finding senior tight end Sean McKeon for a 28-yard touchdown to put U-M up 24-7 with 7:08 to go in the half.
Lavert Hill fumbled the ensuing MTSU punt, however, and the Blue Raiders recovered, setting them up at Michigan's 33-yard line. They cashed in with a two-yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-14 with 2:12 to go in the half.
U-M answered with a 27-yard field goal by Moody to make it 27-14 with five seconds left in the half, and that's where the two teams stood at the break.
