The Michigan Wolverines' football team has taken a 27-14 lead into the break against MTSU tonight at The Big House. Here's how the first two quarters unfolded:

Michigan opened the game with the ball and employed freshman wideout Giles Jackson and redshirt freshman viper Michael Barrett as its returners, with the former handling the kickoff.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson, however, fumbled on the first play of the game, and MTSU recovered at the U-M 42-yard line.

The Blue Raiders cashed in on the turnover with an 18-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Asher O'Hara, and held a 7-0 lead at the 12:52 mark of the first quarter.

The Maize and Blue answered with a 34-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Moody, however, making the score 7-3 at 7:37.

MTSU's next drive ended with a sack by fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow, allowing the Wolverines to take over at their own 48-yard line on the ensuing punt.

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill served as U-M's punt returner in junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' absence (injury).

The ensuing Wolverine possession ended when Patterson was sacked, but redshirt junior punter Will Hart boomed a beautiful punt down to the Blue Raider five-yard line.

Michigan's defense then forced a boot, and Patterson found a wide open redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown to put U-M up 10-7 with 21 seconds left in the quarter.