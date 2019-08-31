The Michigan Wolverines' football team defeated Middle Tennessee State, 40-21, this evening in The Big House.

The game started off rough for the Wolverines, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson fumbling on the night's first play and MTSU recovering at the U-M 42-yard line.

The Blue Raiders then cashed in off the turnover with an 18-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Asher O'Hara at the 12:52 mark, giving his club a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore kicker Jake Moody trimmed the lead to 7-3 on Michigan's ensuing possession, however, and fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow ended MTSU's next drive with a sack.

Patterson tossed his first touchdown of the year with 21 seconds left in the first quarter, when he found redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black wide open in the end zone for a 36-yard strike, giving U-M a 10-7 lead to end the first frame.

The senior quarterback then threw his second touchdown when he found junior wideout Nico Collins on a 28-yard laser to put Michigan up 17-7 at 12:54 of the second quarter.

The Maize and Blue's momentum continued when junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recorded an interception at the U-M 41-yard line, but Michigan could not take advantage of the pick and was forced to punt.

Thomas recovered a MTSU fumble on the next possession, and this time U-M capitalized — Patterson heaved his third score of the day when he hit senior tight end Sean McKeon on a 28-yard pass that gave Michigan a 24-7 advantage with 7:08 to go in the half.

The Blue Raiders answered following a fumbled punt by senior cornerback Lavert Hill though, cashing in on a two-yard scoring toss to make it 24-14 with 2:12 left in the frame.

A 27-yard field goal by Moody closed out the half, giving U-M a 27-14 edge at the break.