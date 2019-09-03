Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh celebrated the two-year anniversary of his 'Attack Each day' podcast this week by recording the segment with his wife, kids, parents and several other relatives at a family dinner. Several members of the Harbaugh (and Crean) clan chimed in throughout the segment to reminisce about yesteryear and provide updates on what's currently going on in their lives.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will host Army on Saturday at noon. (AP Images)

Joani Crean (Tom Crean's Wife and Jim Harbaugh's Sister):

"We're getting ready to kick off our second season at Georgia. [Our son] Riley is a sophomore at Georgia, and [our daughter] Megan is 24 and was just featured in a magazine in Atlanta. "[Our other daughter] Ainsley had nine or 10 straight serves the other day in volleyball. I don't know if they were all aces, but she scored nine points for the team off her serves."

Georgia Head Basketball Coach Tom Crean:

"The recruiting class we brought in was very good. We have 10 new players and nine new freshmen, so it's a work in progress. It's also a great opportunity for everybody, so I like it. "We set a single season attendance record last year, in terms of the most people to come to the building. "We have a young guy named [freshman shooting guard] Anthony Edwards who reclassified — he is fantastic and just has incredible potential. "Jim [Harbaugh] and [Georgia head football coach] Kirby Smart would both like him a lot, because he could be a free safety. He has a 42-inch vertical without much training."

Jim Harbaugh, Recalling a House his Family Lived in in Iowa While he was Growing up:

"It was one of the smallest single family residence I've ever seen. We had a vacant lot next to the house, which gave us our own ball field. Grandpa also built us a tree fort. "It was a great place. We had a nice hill we used to roll stuff down, and go down as fast as we could on our bikes. "We had a creek by the house too."

Grace Harbaugh (Jim's Daughter), who is Entering her First Year as a Water Polo Player at Michigan:

"I grew up singing the fight song, so Michigan was always a big part of my life when I was young. I'm grateful to be here and to be a part of the best University in the world. "It's a little intimidating [heading into the first water polo practice] knowing how prestigious the program is and how talented some of the other players are. It only makes me want to work harder though."

Jim Harbaugh, Explaining the Saying he Often Recites — 'God Willing and the Creek Don't Rise:'

"'God willing' is God willing. If you're going to get the crops in, you'll get them in God willing in time. "'If the creek don't rise' has two meanings: there's a creek between you and the town, and you'll be able to get the crops in to market if the creek doesn't rise over the bridge. "It can also mean the creek indians — if the creek indians don't rise, then you'll be able to do what you said you were going to do."

James Harbaugh (Jim's son), on Being a Theatrical Director at Michigan: