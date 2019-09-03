“I don’t think we’ve had a back get nine pickups in protection since we’ve been here, one single back, be 100 percent nine out of nine. It’s like, ‘wow.’ That’s really good. There were some sophisticated protections going on. There were some changes in protection at the line of scrimmage, some protections changed right before the football was snapped between quarterback and center. It was just easy for him. He just handled it. Not even a misstep. That’s rare. I’ve been around pro backs that don’t understand the protections as well as the freshman back did in this case. That was a real positive.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on freshman running back Zach Charbonnet's incredible pass protection on Saturday night.