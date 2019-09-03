The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 3
Tweets of the day
Your Players of The Week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1AshAdEN4R— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
This will be the 10th meeting between Michigan and Army and the first match-up since 1962.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 3, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/MX4J0QRATC pic.twitter.com/YvgDDWMdxg
"I know that sounds kind of confusing, but it actually cleared it up."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 2, 2019
Listen to @CoachJim4UM break down rotation of kickers @jmoods13 & @QuinnNordin. pic.twitter.com/lnujNWGpuP
And we’re back to The Big House in just a few more days. 🙌#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B1SI2aFjZk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 2, 2019
😤 @bradhawkins9 pic.twitter.com/FgGqoCOn4S— Riley Joslin (@therileyjoslin) September 3, 2019
New Year. New Gear. 😍#GoBlue x @Nike pic.twitter.com/wBDnKhoZZK— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 2, 2019
Harbaugh would never promise any kid playing time, only support and a fair chance to compete. Any suggestion otherwise is rubbish. https://t.co/OvaWtdd5rE— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 2, 2019
September 3, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Paul Woodworth - https://t.co/13RTRafbKT pic.twitter.com/NobAHUz8B8— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 3, 2019
Snapped a photo of the Angel of the Big House as she hustled to Harbaugh’s press conference today. pic.twitter.com/dpqQkOLgHi— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) September 3, 2019
The Week 1 Team of the Week in the B1G was headlined by strong performances from both Jonathan Taylor and Shea Patterson! pic.twitter.com/YIwp0L4CFP— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2019
September 2, 2019
Good times on sat got to see my young bull @_Hurdleboyke and watch my wolverine get a w pic.twitter.com/37Osh1wG0R— Coach Abram McCoy (@abo02) September 2, 2019
To all of the hardworking individuals who help make the university a world-class institution, thank you and happy #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/O1ZzVEDGI9— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 2, 2019
So proud of these two guys. Both are doing BIG things at the next level.#Onceatigeralwaysatiger pic.twitter.com/7BTJMrD4I6— Chuck Kenyon (@CoachKenyon) September 2, 2019
Any photos from the game please send to me!!🙏🏼— Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) September 2, 2019
If anyone has any pics from the game please send them this way!— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) September 3, 2019
Thanks to coach Brown, coach Dudek and the rest of the Michigan staff for showing me much love and a great time. Very humbled and I look forward to coming back up and for many more games.#goblue #blessed pic.twitter.com/55TkPcCLDz— Gabe_powers21 (@GabePowers21) September 3, 2019
Nowhere else to be on Labor Day every year but watching @UMichSoccer win at home!#GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/Wfo3MLqORx— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 2, 2019
#24 Michigan scores two goals in the final minutes to pull away from SIU-Edwardsville for a 3-1 win!@UMichSoccer evens their record at 1-1-0#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GHr92bAk4r— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 2, 2019
No OT today!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 2, 2019
After a tight 85 minutes, @umichsoccer Nebojsa Popovic scores a clutch goal followed by this beauty from Derick Broche to put the game away against SIUE!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fNM0er3mBJ
Best seats in the house #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aRfIRrivcT— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 2, 2019
VICTORS! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/58Q9RfKit5— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 2, 2019
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Live Presser Updates
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, Players Recap 40-21 win Over MTSU, Look Ahead to Army
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Hopeful on Injured Wolverines, Talks Game MVPs
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Film Review: Second Look — Michigan Football vs. Middle Tennessee State
• WXYZ: Jim Harbaugh Explains why he Wanted to Play Both Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook