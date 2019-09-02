Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray, junior safety Brad Hawkins, redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield and senior tight end Sean McKeon all met with the media this afternoon to discuss U-M's 40-21 win over MTSU over the weekend.

They each recapped how things unfolded against the Blue Raiders, while also giving a brief preview of next weekend's game against Army.