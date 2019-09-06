Here is a behind-the-scenes look at what we're hearing about the status of the injured Michigan Wolverine football players heading into tomorrow's game, as well as the five-star basketball recruits head coach Juwan Howard is after.

As of mid-week, redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes was still working extensively at left tackle, and even if Runyan plays (and we aren’t certain he will), Hayes should see extensive action. After that he’ll be in the mix at right tackle, putting pressure on fellow redshirt frosh to really up his game. He played well last Saturday, but not as well as Hayes.

The question with him — how will he hold up against the bigger defensive linemen he’ll see in the Big Ten? Hayes handled all of his assignments nearly flawlessly and was sharp in the mental aspects, but there have been times his need for added strength has been evident. He’ll get there, though, and they are extremely excited to see where he is in a year or two.

As for the rest of last week’s performance … too sloppy, and they knew it. It was fun to win, of course, but it was made known shortly after victory that putting the ball on the ground, dropping balls, etc. would not be tolerated. They are all well aware.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shot early in the game and continued to get worse throughout (his ribs were wrapped up), probably one of the reasons they barely threw in the second half. But we told you they wanted to make a statement in the first half with the new offense — three downfield scores (first time in forever, it seems), 26 passes in the first half, 200 yards and three scores is that, regardless how it’s spun.

