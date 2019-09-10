News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 18:00:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Tarik Black Provides Details On His Injury Recovery Timeline, More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jess Speight and redshirt junior center/guard Andrew Vastardis all met with the media this evening to discuss U-M's 2-0 start to the 2019 campaign.

Speight and Vastardis each talked at length about receiving scholarships after coming to Michigan as walk-ons, while Black provided an in-depth recap of his recovery process and when he finally returned to 100 percent.

RELATED: 'A Bunch of Crap' — Don Brown on a Michigan/Wisconsin Theory

RELATED: Harbaugh Will Keep 'Feeding Winning Keys' Heading Into bye Week

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black has just two touchdown receptions in his career — in the 2017 season-opener against Florida and this year's opener against Middle Tennessee State.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jess Speight

Redshirt junior center/guard Andrew Vastardis

