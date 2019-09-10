Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jess Speight and redshirt junior center/guard Andrew Vastardis all met with the media this evening to discuss U-M's 2-0 start to the 2019 campaign.

Speight and Vastardis each talked at length about receiving scholarships after coming to Michigan as walk-ons, while Black provided an in-depth recap of his recovery process and when he finally returned to 100 percent.