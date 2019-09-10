Video: Tarik Black Provides Details On His Injury Recovery Timeline, More
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black, senior cornerback Lavert Hill, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jess Speight and redshirt junior center/guard Andrew Vastardis all met with the media this evening to discuss U-M's 2-0 start to the 2019 campaign.
Speight and Vastardis each talked at length about receiving scholarships after coming to Michigan as walk-ons, while Black provided an in-depth recap of his recovery process and when he finally returned to 100 percent.
RELATED: 'A Bunch of Crap' — Don Brown on a Michigan/Wisconsin Theory
RELATED: Harbaugh Will Keep 'Feeding Winning Keys' Heading Into bye Week
Redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black
Senior cornerback Lavert Hill
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jess Speight
Redshirt junior center/guard Andrew Vastardis
