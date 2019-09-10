Former NBA assistant coach Kevin Eastman also joined the segment, and had some high praise for current Georgia basketball coach and Jim Harbaugh's brother-in-law, Tom Crean.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his club's 24-21 victory over Army on Saturday on today's "Attack Each day" podcast, while his father, Jack, told an emotional story involving a 13-year old football player who recently passed away in Saranac, Mich.

"It was a good win. The thing that stood out to me was the hustle and a the grit. The team is really growing in those areas and building a foundation we like.

"The defense played as well as any team has played against Army in at least a year and a half

"When [fifth-year senior linebacker] Jordan Glasgow made the play at the one-yard line to keep them out, they had a false start after that and then the interception.

"[Sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye and [senior linebacker] Josh Uche got a sack and caused a fumble, and that was the game right there.

"[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp was cut roughly 22 times during the game, and was still making tackles and stepping over minefields. Don Brown called it criminal.

"He played over 60 plays in the game. There was intense urgency and hustle by so many guys that was so good to see.

"There was so much good, but a lot to be improved. [Redshirt freshman viper] Mike Barrett to [freshman safety] Dax Hill was great to see. [Special teams/safeties coach] Chris Partridge saw a corner pressure and asked if we could fake it, and I said let's do it.



"Dax had the wherewithal to know he hadn't gotten the first down and made an inside move to get about 10 more yards.

"Mike was a high school quarterback, but it's not like he was warming up from the pregame on.

"[Sophomore wideout] Ronnie Bell was targeted eight times and caught seven of them. He had a couple contorting catches over the middle, and he and [freshman running back] Zach Charbonnet were our Players of the Game on offense.

"Zach scored three touchdowns and did a great job of picking up protections.

"Guys have to know that when they do go in at running back, they have to execute their job and hold onto the ball.

"We'll keep feeding the winning keys to our players, and getting better from each game.

"That game is behind us and we are now moving onward. When and where the bye week comes has not had an effect one way or the other.

"Coaching-wise, we'll continue feeding winning keys to our team this week. Today is a four-hour day and we'll watch the tape, and the guys who didn't play in the game practiced at 6:30 this morning.

"We'll have a normal Tuesday practice, Wednesday will be a lift day, Thursday will be a practice and the guys will be off on Friday and Saturday."