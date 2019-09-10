Harbaugh Will Keep 'Feeding Winning Keys' To His Team Heading Into Bye Week
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed his club's 24-21 victory over Army on Saturday on today's "Attack Each day" podcast, while his father, Jack, told an emotional story involving a 13-year old football player who recently passed away in Saranac, Mich.
Former NBA assistant coach Kevin Eastman also joined the segment, and had some high praise for current Georgia basketball coach and Jim Harbaugh's brother-in-law, Tom Crean.
Jim Harbaugh, Recapping the Army win:
"It was a good win. The thing that stood out to me was the hustle and a the grit. The team is really growing in those areas and building a foundation we like.
"The defense played as well as any team has played against Army in at least a year and a half
"When [fifth-year senior linebacker] Jordan Glasgow made the play at the one-yard line to keep them out, they had a false start after that and then the interception.
"[Sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye and [senior linebacker] Josh Uche got a sack and caused a fumble, and that was the game right there.
"[Senior defensive tackle] Carlo Kemp was cut roughly 22 times during the game, and was still making tackles and stepping over minefields. Don Brown called it criminal.
"He played over 60 plays in the game. There was intense urgency and hustle by so many guys that was so good to see.
"There was so much good, but a lot to be improved. [Redshirt freshman viper] Mike Barrett to [freshman safety] Dax Hill was great to see. [Special teams/safeties coach] Chris Partridge saw a corner pressure and asked if we could fake it, and I said let's do it.
"Dax had the wherewithal to know he hadn't gotten the first down and made an inside move to get about 10 more yards.
"Mike was a high school quarterback, but it's not like he was warming up from the pregame on.
"[Sophomore wideout] Ronnie Bell was targeted eight times and caught seven of them. He had a couple contorting catches over the middle, and he and [freshman running back] Zach Charbonnet were our Players of the Game on offense.
"Zach scored three touchdowns and did a great job of picking up protections.
"Guys have to know that when they do go in at running back, they have to execute their job and hold onto the ball.
"We'll keep feeding the winning keys to our players, and getting better from each game.
"That game is behind us and we are now moving onward. When and where the bye week comes has not had an effect one way or the other.
"Coaching-wise, we'll continue feeding winning keys to our team this week. Today is a four-hour day and we'll watch the tape, and the guys who didn't play in the game practiced at 6:30 this morning.
"We'll have a normal Tuesday practice, Wednesday will be a lift day, Thursday will be a practice and the guys will be off on Friday and Saturday."
Former NBA assistant coach Kevin Eastman, on Tom Crean:
"He teaches you about coaching, success and gradual improvement.
"I met him through [Los Angeles Clipper head coach] Doc Rivers and the Marquette connection.
"There are the know-it-alls (which I hate), and then there are the learn-it-alls, which is what Tom is.
"He is a great example of how you can be a good guy and still win. You don't have to be a jerk to win.
"Tom exemplifies that, and I would also like to say he knows he hasn't arrived. He's had so much success, and yet he's still trying to learn every day."
Jack Harbaugh, Discussing the Funeral of the 13 Year-old Football Player he Recently Attended in Saranac, Michigan:
"They had a funeral in the gym last Wednesday, and the superintendent had sent a message to our athletic department the previous week.
"He wrote how the boy was a huge Michigan fan and asked if there was something Jim might be able to do at the funeral to show his respects.
"Jim called me and asked if I would go to represent at the funeral, because he had practice that day.
"Jim had an autographed football for me to take and [equipment manager] Jon Falk had a blue Michigan jersey to take with the boy's name across the back.
"I got to the gym a little early and met the football coach and some of the other coaches. I learned the story about the family.
"They had a classmate put together a tribute video for the funeral, and I presented the football to his parents and the emotion was so touching.
"I sat during the ceremony with the football coach and he talked about how hard it was on his team.
"They asked if I'd speak to the team, and as I was driving home, nothing I'd seen had had a bigger impact on me.
"I was so happy that Jim asked and trusted me to be there that day."
