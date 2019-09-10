“I can’t say enough about [sophomore defensive end] Aidan Hutchinson, in terms of that guy’s motor and physical skills. When you get in the second overtime, he doesn’t seem to be running out of gas, and he made two huge plays. He’s a sophomore. I’m interviewing him on the field after the game. He made one of the great comments. It’s within two minutes in real time, of him being in with [junior defensive end] Kwity Paye on the sack that forced the fumble that sealed the deal. He said, ‘Wisconsin is on the clock.’ For a sophomore to basically wrap up the interview with, okay, next … it impressed me. I think that kid’s going to be an All-American. I think he’s going to be a captain. I think he is going to be a difference maker in a lot of games this year.”

— Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch, recapping some of his observations from Saturday's game