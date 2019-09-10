The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 10
Tweets of the day
Your Defensive Players of the Week vs. Army! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pWmrw6xrpm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2019
Your O-Line and D-Line Players of the Week vs. Army! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TbTruyzgqr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2019
Zach Charbonnet has been named the #B1G Freshman of the Week after his 100-yard, 3-touchdown performance vs. Army.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 9, 2019
Way to go, @zachcharbon! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CWYhGsVmTy
🇺🇸— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 9, 2019
On Saturday, we honored, thanked and recognized all of our military and veterans of the Armed Forces. #GoBlue | #MGoTroops pic.twitter.com/DMTZBtttb7
GRIT is my word. What’s yours?— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) September 10, 2019
Enjoyed the opportunity to share with the team at @Ford earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/wapb2BVUCq
It was great seeing so many @umichbball alumni at Saturday's game!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 9, 2019
Here's Alumni Association president Steve Grafton with @DerrickWalton10, @CarisLeVert, @D_Bo20, @moritz_weasley, and @Lanky_Smoove. pic.twitter.com/h9leaRzmJp
If you know Matt Millen, you know exactly how Dan Dierdorf feels here.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 9, 2019
Everyone's happy to see the BTN analyst healthy and back to doing what he loves.
Watch "The B1G Story: Matt Millen" at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5vHVKnaNSm
😂😂 @moritz_weasley https://t.co/Q5ExNJKNCj— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) September 9, 2019
My 11-25 CFB Week 3— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 9, 2019
11) Michigan
12) Auburn
13) Penn State
14) Oregon
15) Texas A&M
16) TCU
17) Michigan St
18) Florida
19) UCF
20) Washington St
21) Maryland
22) Washington
23) Iowa
24) USC
25) Boise State
Best student section ... EVER!#GoBlue https://t.co/TBhZ0Vj3bR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 9, 2019
I seriously don’t know how our coaches deal with the fans and media even after a win 🙄God bless them 🙏🏼 https://t.co/oy5zXLW7E6— Charlotte McKeon (@michfb84) September 9, 2019
We have GOOD NEWS. 🍕🍕🍕— MICHIGAN HAIL (@umichhail) September 9, 2019
Following the @MaizeRageUM meeting, join us at Crisler Center for the @umichvball game at 7PM. Pizza & Tees while supplies last! Enter via the Maize Rage Entrance — Just need your Mcard. 〽️
Back to work for @TomBrady! #GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/Ly7ZYf77F2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 9, 2019
#RivalsRankingsWeek: We debut our 1st 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ CBK ranking with the Top #Rivals50!— Rivals (@Rivals) September 9, 2019
🥇 SF Emoni Bates starts at No. 1⃣!
🔬 What were the toughest decisions? @ebosshoops, @coreyevans_10 & @DMcDonaldRivals debate: https://t.co/dNyQQGbnhn
👉 Full Ranking: https://t.co/klGTYxIC6F pic.twitter.com/nHD1ztd6bD
First day baby... Let’s go! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IpqnKqwFKh— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 9, 2019
Zach Werenski has inked a three-year, $15-million deal with the Blue Jackets, which is a steal now for Columbus but sets the blueliner up to earn a significant pay raise in the not-too-distant future.@THNJaredClinton with more:https://t.co/GZ6izkl31e— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 9, 2019
Congrats Zach ! Well deserved . Have a great year !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) September 9, 2019
〽️Go Blue https://t.co/fa6pppbzWs
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Gattis Confirms Shea Patterson has Been 'Banged up' With an Oblique
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Film Analysis: U-M vs. Army — a Second Look
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh: 'Ball Security With the Quarterbacks Continues to be an Emphasis'
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Karsch: From the Sidelines
• David Noe, MaizeNBrew: Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook