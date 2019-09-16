“I’m a little worried about [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson]. He just hasn’t been accurate downfield and I don’t think he’s making good reads in the passing game or in terms of running the zone read and RPOs.

"The RPOs especially have been frustrating, because I don’t think it has quite worked the way it was supposed to yet. There are a lot of kinks to work out there, but with that being said, I think the bye week came at a really nice time for them.

"They brought [redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan] McCaffrey in for that one series against Army and the first thing he did was throw an RPO to a guy who wasn't open — I think they had double slants on the right, but he wasn’t even looking at his current read, which should’ve been over to that side.

"He zoomed around and just threw it blindly into traffic instead of making the proper read and seeing that the outside guy was never covered. I think that’s when they figured they had to pull him out, and can’t be playing him if he’s freelancing like that.”