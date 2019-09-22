Michigan Checks In At No. 20 In Both The AP And Coaches Polls
The Michigan Wolverines' football team checked in at No. 20 nationally in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls this afternoon following its 35-14 loss at then-No. 13 Wisconsin yesterday.
The Badgers made a jump in each poll after their impressive win, skyrocketing from No. 13 to No. 8 in the country in the AP, and No. 9 in the Coaches.
Six Big Ten clubs are now ranked in this week's AP top-25 — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 20 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State.
Notre Dame (who Michigan will face on Oct. 26) plummeted just three spots after its 23-17 loss at Georgia last night, from No. 7 to No. 10 (in both polls) in the country.
Army remains outside the top-25 on both lists, however, despite its 52-21 victory over Morgan State yesterday, clocking in at No. 29 in the AP and No. 31 in the Coaches.
The Maize and Blue will next take on a 1-2 Rutgers squad next weekend at noon in The Big House, looking to bounce back from yesterday's disappointing defeat in Madison.
The Big Ten's six ranked clubs are actually tied with the SEC for the most of any conference in the country, with the Pac-12 checking in third with five.
In fact, three of the top four teams in the AP's top-four reside in the SEC — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.
