The Michigan Wolverines' football team checked in at No. 20 nationally in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls this afternoon following its 35-14 loss at then-No. 13 Wisconsin yesterday.

The Badgers made a jump in each poll after their impressive win, skyrocketing from No. 13 to No. 8 in the country in the AP, and No. 9 in the Coaches.

Six Big Ten clubs are now ranked in this week's AP top-25 — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 20 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State.



Notre Dame (who Michigan will face on Oct. 26) plummeted just three spots after its 23-17 loss at Georgia last night, from No. 7 to No. 10 (in both polls) in the country.

Army remains outside the top-25 on both lists, however, despite its 52-21 victory over Morgan State yesterday, clocking in at No. 29 in the AP and No. 31 in the Coaches.

The Maize and Blue will next take on a 1-2 Rutgers squad next weekend at noon in The Big House, looking to bounce back from yesterday's disappointing defeat in Madison.