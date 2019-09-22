Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Wisconsin
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the disappointing performance in Madison.
For the second straight game, senior right guard Michael Onwenu is the Wolverines' top-graded offensive player, though not surprisingly the higher marks came on defense, where two players — senior safety Josh Metellus and senior linebacker Josh Uche — both registered marks above 71.0.
Nobody else had a score of above 69.0.
A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:
Michigan Football Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
48 (71.6%)
|
56.4
|
17th
|
Dylan McCaffrey
|
15 (22.4%)
|
48.9
|
21st
|
Joe Milton
|
4 (6.0%)
|
28.0
|
23rd
