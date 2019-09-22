News More News
football

Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Wisconsin

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
@RyanTice
Editor
Breaking down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the disappointing performance in Madison.

For the second straight game, senior right guard Michael Onwenu is the Wolverines' top-graded offensive player, though not surprisingly the higher marks came on defense, where two players — senior safety Josh Metellus and senior linebacker Josh Uche — both registered marks above 71.0.

Nobody else had a score of above 69.0.

A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:

Michigan Football Quarterbacks

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Shea Patterson

48 (71.6%)

56.4

17th

Dylan McCaffrey

15 (22.4%)

48.9

21st

Joe Milton

4 (6.0%)

28.0

23rd
