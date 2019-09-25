Michigan Wolverines football senior safety Josh Metellus and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan joined Jon Jansen on his 'In the Trenches' podcast today to discuss the Wisconsin loss, and what all went wrong during that game. They also talked about the resiliency that now needs to be shown heading into this weekend's contest against Rutgers and beyond.

Michigan Wolverines football senior safety Josh Metellus' two pass breakups this season lead the team. (AP Images)

Senior safety Josh Metellus:

"We didn't play the type of football we play every day in practice. We were in there fighting all four quarters, even when we were down 35-0. The effort level was high and it will help us push forward. "Playing with high effort is a lot in football. Even if you're not doing the right things, playing at 110 percent will eliminate some of those mistakes. "This 2016 senior class has been through a lot here, and our mindset is always about the next week. We have to get the younger guys to see it how we do, and if we do that we'll be ready for Saturday. "We lost the first game last year, and we knew we had to pull it together. Toward the end, I think we got a little too confident and weren't playing the way we were when we had been down. "We believe in each other, and people outside can say what they want to say, but we know who we can lean on. All of that outside noise won't matter come Saturday. "It's a long season and one game doesn't define us. If things play out right, we could be in Indianapolis facing that same team again. "I want to play a team who pushes us to our limits every week. "Rutgers likes to spread things out and has a lot of quick guys who can make you miss in space. We feel like we have a lot of speed on defense, so it'll be fun because we like running too. "I always want to set the tone with our defense and put the opposing team in a bad position early, like they've already been punched in the mouth."

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan: