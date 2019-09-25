The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 25
Tweets of the day
Today ... was a very special day for me! So proud to be back in Ann Arbor. This is only the beginning.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 25, 2019
Day 1 is in the books! ✔️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MhBkJSZVHX
Day 1 is in the 📚!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 25, 2019
Check out the highlights of 〽️🏀’s first practice under @JuwanHoward #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/InyDy5FQ9f
What Michigan Football was built on and what can still be. https://t.co/ZpTURDIafa— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) September 24, 2019
Today is a day I have been waiting for since I returned to Ann Arbor. It’s the start of an amazing journey and I cannot wait to see where it goes!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 24, 2019
I am HO〽️E#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yKtrpHo8Se
My guy @SheaPatterson_1 did NOT forget how to play football.— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) September 24, 2019
This is a flashback to his first ever college game. Beat a Top-10 team on the road. Let’s keep the faith, Michigan faithful and rally behind #2 and the rest of our boys. A lot more 🏈 to be played! #GoBlue #SheaMagic pic.twitter.com/Uc2D93FLBu
The son of a blocking legend has come far but longs for more.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 24, 2019
Chip Off the Old Blocker: Stronger Runyan Longs for More in Final Season: https://t.co/o1AnuUa6nV#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MTs2FsQima
The Fall 2019 edition of Michigan Alumnus is here!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 24, 2019
Go inside the issue and explore stories about Bo Schembechler, U-M president @DrMarkSchlissel, and more: https://t.co/iwxHO3pkXW pic.twitter.com/NZGXDuL2mp
The 1964 @UMichFootball squad, @bigten and @rosebowlgame champs, celebrate their 55th anniversay this weekend, so #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HtSQTsS7Jj— MVictors (@MVictors) September 24, 2019
Today kicks off the first official practice of the 2019-2020 🏀 season. The energy around our program is unmatched - it’s going to be a GREAT year! #GoBlue— Jaaron Simmons (@J5immons) September 24, 2019
A ton of hostility on the TL today between Michigan fans. I encourage everyone to take a deep breath, watch this video, and have a great afternoon 😀 pic.twitter.com/LWoRObLbn2— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) September 24, 2019
September 25, 2019 Happy Birthday Dave Brandt - https://t.co/o67AW9lu0K pic.twitter.com/vJssGqML2J— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 25, 2019
Another Coach of the Year honor for @ErikBakich , this time from @CollegeDiamonds !!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 24, 2019
📰https://t.co/105BNDN2XG#goblue pic.twitter.com/ioUqi7fyGr
It’s been a week and I just want to say thank you to everybody who had a positive impact on my life while I was in Dallas. The city of Dallas will always have a place in my heart 🖤 and appreciate the fans who did support the kid. 🤞🏿 take kare ✌🏿— Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 24, 2019
Welcome Wednesdays are back this week, @UMichStudents!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 24, 2019
Join us at the Michigan League Underground tomorrow morning from 9-11 a.m. for free bagels and coffee. 🥯☕ https://t.co/341n5mYe1G
Newest @USTFCCCA National Coaches' Polls are out!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 24, 2019
Wolverine women remain in the top 10 and the Michigan men are moving up#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FnqAAh1QRW
Nebojsa Popovic of @umichsoccer is the #B1GMSOC Offensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/LPRR5RcKLW— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) September 24, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Reiterates on his Podcast how Unacceptable Saturday's Loss was
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Hard Questions Asked — it's Time for Answers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Josh Uche — 'I'm Going to get up and Keep Fighting and Keep Swinging'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Bell, Danna, Uche Putting UW Loss Behind Them, Focusing on Rutgers
• Chris Rosvoglou, The Spun: Juwan Howard Tweets Message Before his First Practice at Michigan
