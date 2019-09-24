Harbaugh Reiterates How Unacceptable Saturday's Loss Was On His Podcast
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the Wisconsin loss on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast and explained how he wants to make 'darned sure' a game like that never happens again.
He also looked ahead to this weekend's contest against Rutgers, and what the team needs to do to bounce back appropriately.
Jim Harbaugh, Discussing the Wisconsin Loss and Moving Forward:
"Not proud of that game — it's unacceptable. You look at it self critically and that's where it starts.
"You look at the areas you need to address as a head coach, whether it's players not knowing exactly what they're doing, getting beat with scheme, or the physicality, toughness and hustle. You dedicate yourself to fixing it.
"We're treating this game against Rutgers as the most important game of the year because it is. It's the next game.
"There's a heightened sense of urgency now, because that feeling and that taste in the mouth doesn't go away until you improve and shore up what you need to.
"There will be some of that for sure [changing of the daily schedule]. If something's not right, we'll repeat it and make sure it is right.
"It doesn't leave your mind. You don't sleep as much and you watch more tape, and you're very motivated from the time you get back to fixing it.
"The biggest thing is putting a plan together that players will be able to run offensively and defensively to win our game against Rutgers this week.
"Some of the other details are talked about with the team only. You don't want one loss to turn into two.
"I sense the guys want to get back to work and be a part of the solution. There could be a tendency to wallow and look for sympathy, but that's not us — that's not the direction we're taking.
"We've all been in these situations before, and you find a way to get through it. You dedicate yourself to making darned sure it never happens again."
Harbaugh, on This Weekend's Game Against Rutgers:
"They're structurally defensively similar to some of the 3-4 teams we've played, but they also play an even front.
"The differences are in protections, run blocking and your angles specifically. Our team shows a three-man front at times as well and an even front at times.
"Andy Buh is their new defensive coordinator and [head coach] Chris Ash is also a defensive coach, so they have a similar system to Wisconsin.
"I'm sure they'll look at the tape and find where they can exploit us.
"They also have two very good running backs [junior Raheem Blackshear and sophomore Isaih Pacheco], so we'll have to shore up and tackle better, and fit the run better."
Jack Harbaugh, Recalling his Recent Lecture to John U. Bacon's Class:
"I spoke to John U. Bacon's class recently, and there were at least 75 students when I walked in and a few things stood out to me.
"There were no cell phones and none that were ringing, and all the students were sitting tall in their chairs. They were all focused in on their instructor and there were no hats.
"I spoke for about an hour and told of memories and hopefully some leadership things that resonated with them.
"There were five students who came up afterward and talked to me about the podcast and how they love listening to it every week."
