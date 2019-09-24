News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Emphasis on physicality, emphasis on toughness and emphasis on hustle. We'll make that part of the practice plan more and also playing the players that are dedicated and playing physically at all times — get those players in the ballgame. Players have to focus and always have to play with focus. That has to be coached too and it’s not getting done.”
— Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday afternoon, on what he'll be focusing on moving forward.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss What Needs to Happen Moving Forward

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Injury Report: McCaffrey 'Doubtful,' More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Press Conference

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jon Runyan Admits to Noticing a Disturbing Trend on Saturday

• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: From the Rivals Corner: Inside Georgia's big win, Michigan's Flop and More

