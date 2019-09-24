The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 24
Tweets of the day
Jim Harbaugh said this summer he would pick Michigan to win the Big Ten. What did he see then that's missing now?— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 23, 2019
"I still believe in the team," he told @WXYZDetroit today. "It starts with being self-critical." pic.twitter.com/f9crdiqslc
Cannot imagine what former @umichfootball_ players of the 70s are thinking when they look at that offensive line play today in contrast to what you had with the likes of Walt Downing, Bubba Paris and Kurt Becker up front being very physical every snap.— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) September 23, 2019
Public pressure and accountability may have changed the @NCAA’s ability to look the other way in this social media era, @YahooForde so that it finally forces the @NCAA’s hand. Jerry Tarkanian may finally be able to RIP that Cleveland State is safe now when Kentucky cheats! https://t.co/6vnSHSdWCo— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 23, 2019
Here’s one, @YahooForde- i) NCAA implements mandatory arbitration for all P5 coaches re recruiting/enforcement matters, ii) full legal discovery allowed iii) clawback of coach’s salary back to date of offense iv) applies to all coaches incl recruiting coaches. Get serious @NCAA. https://t.co/DN6lsQua5Q— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 23, 2019
do this again, plz. pic.twitter.com/WHzFyRzUky— Ryan (@Haggs_88) September 23, 2019
No Matter The Numbers, I’m Ten Toes Down.. pic.twitter.com/I3mc3HVt8X— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) September 23, 2019
September 24, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Cliff Sparks! - https://t.co/oXGbmJvkZg pic.twitter.com/02uC6DOcpe— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 24, 2019
From the @Rivals corner:— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 23, 2019
- Are Michigan fans fed up with Jim Harbaugh? (@AustinFox42)
- What is the ceiling for this Texas team? (@AnwarRichardson)
- What challenges await Georgia? (@AnthonyDasher1)
➡️ https://t.co/OkND2ftojR pic.twitter.com/8oKRUWpiAT
Today on the show, we’ll talk with author @Johnubacon about his book “Overtime.” He’ll join me at about 12:20 today. Show starts at noon on Fox Sports 1230 & 1420 and iHeartRadio. pic.twitter.com/lwUI1L7Z1R— The Sports Phil-In (@sportsphilin) September 23, 2019
The legend Coach Red Berenson taking a skate on Berenson Rink with @BigTenNetwork’s @cappy27. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ylhcWCDsuh— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 23, 2019
Can always count on @JakeSlaker_ for the best cellys every year🔥#gulogulo https://t.co/iGruOO6GLW— Jack Becker (@jack_becker7) September 23, 2019
A 65-degree day can feel quite a bit different depending on the time of year. @umichmedicine explains the science behind "acclimation": https://t.co/3PsESoUHvy pic.twitter.com/B9dZBvjPRu— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 23, 2019
How U-M turned the former Pfizer site on North Campus into a vibrant hub for research and innovation. https://t.co/s0YyootknV— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 23, 2019
@NimariBurnett @JalenRomande working. And the rest of the crew. pic.twitter.com/mtnwownkrG— Prolific Prep (@ProlificPrep) September 23, 2019
#AskFarrell: Can Jim Harbaugh still turn #Michigan #Wolverines into a power? We ask @rivalsmike about #GoBlue.— Rivals (@Rivals) September 23, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/1BX5qtSCjw pic.twitter.com/pxfSEU8D1r
#goblue 〽️@rjmoten_ @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/te2Ky95Yq2— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) September 23, 2019
No. 9 @umichfldhockey scored twice in the second quarter and two in the fourth to blank Kent State, 4-0, for its fourth straight win and second straight shutout.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 23, 2019
RECAP » https://t.co/V2Mbj4VOSD pic.twitter.com/ppwAfL58gA
.@umichvball rolled to a Four-Set WIN over Notre Dame on Sunday.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 23, 2019
Paige Jones and Sydney Wetterstrom each notched double-doubles in the win.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3OVo7uEIqX
This weekend we are bringing back our alumnae, so we thought it could be fun to send out some photos of past teams this week!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 23, 2019
First up: 1997 Big Ten Championship Team
Reply with some of your favorite memories of Michigan women's soccer!
Forever #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/E8TZGqE6HS
.@umichwsoccer is 2-0 in Big Ten play after a 2-1 win at Ohio State!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 23, 2019
Here, Sarah Stratigakis notches her second game-winner of the season. 👇
RECAP » https://t.co/auIpbhb20e#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yGJRVe8C7D
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss What Needs to Happen Moving Forward
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Injury Report: McCaffrey 'Doubtful,' More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Live Updates From Jim Harbaugh's Noon Press Conference
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Jon Runyan Admits to Noticing a Disturbing Trend on Saturday
• Woody Wommack, Rivals.com: From the Rivals Corner: Inside Georgia's big win, Michigan's Flop and More
