"Emphasis on physicality, emphasis on toughness and emphasis on hustle. We'll make that part of the practice plan more and also playing the players that are dedicated and playing physically at all times — get those players in the ballgame. Players have to focus and always have to play with focus. That has to be coached too and it’s not getting done.”

— Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday afternoon, on what he'll be focusing on moving forward.