Michigan Wolverines football head football coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players — redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony, fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan — all met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss Saturday's blowout loss at Wisconsin.

They talked about what all went wrong over the weekend in Madison, and what needs to happen for the club to improve moving forward.