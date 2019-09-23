News More News
Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss What Needs To Happen Moving Forward

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Michigan Wolverines football head football coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players — redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony, fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan — all met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss Saturday's blowout loss at Wisconsin.

They talked about what all went wrong over the weekend in Madison, and what needs to happen for the club to improve moving forward.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will take on Rutgers next Saturday at noon.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will take on Rutgers next Saturday at noon. (Brandon Brown)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jordan Anthony

Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan

