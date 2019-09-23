Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Michigan's Blowout Loss At Wisconsin
We take a second look back this morning at what all went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Saturday's 35-14 loss at Wisconsin.
Key Moment of the Game:
Michigan lined up for first-and-goal at the Wisconsin seven-yard line on its first offensive series of the day, following a 68-yard pass play from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell.
Despite trailing 7-0 at the time, Michigan had perhaps as much momentum as it would have all game long in its early attempts to tie the game.
Patterson lined up in the shotgun and handed the ball off to junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason, who plunged ahead two yards before fumbling.
Redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell recovered it for the Badgers, signifying the kind of afternoon it would be for the Wolverines and killing any brief momentum the club had built.
Three Things That Worked
1. Second Half Defense
We're really grasping for straws with this one, seeing as how there's almost nothing to choose from. Wisconsin only tallied seven points and 175 yards in the second half after posting 28 points and 312 yards in the first; U-M's defense doesn't necessarily deserve much credit though, seeing as how head coach Paul Chryst obviously took his foot off the gas and called off the dogs.
2. Fourth Down Efficiency
Again, we're just trying to find any small positives we could from this one, so this too may be a bit of a stretch. Michigan did, however, convert three of its four fourth down attempts on the day, though none of them came even close to impacting the outcome.
3. N/A
