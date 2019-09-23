We take a second look back this morning at what all went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Saturday's 35-14 loss at Wisconsin.

Michigan lined up for first-and-goal at the Wisconsin seven-yard line on its first offensive series of the day, following a 68-yard pass play from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell.

Despite trailing 7-0 at the time, Michigan had perhaps as much momentum as it would have all game long in its early attempts to tie the game.

Patterson lined up in the shotgun and handed the ball off to junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason, who plunged ahead two yards before fumbling.

Redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell recovered it for the Badgers, signifying the kind of afternoon it would be for the Wolverines and killing any brief momentum the club had built.