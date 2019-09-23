The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 23
Tweets of the day
What is shocking is that 5 years in, we all expected Harbaugh to bring back what we all knew Michigan Football to be about....each man, every day, every play, gives his all FOR MICHIGAN! It appears that the only thing he brought back is the helmet stickers.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) September 23, 2019
I want the Jim Harbaugh who ran up the score on Pete Carroll, told the 49ers owner that the locker room is for men only, and slapped Jim Schwartz on the back. That guy could clean this team up in a week.— LG (@LGhail) September 22, 2019
I have seen enough to know something is wrong with the recipe https://t.co/mKsK8X00TW— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) September 23, 2019
If I was a player, I would delete Twitter for a while because nothing good can come from reading what the people of this fan base post on here. It's sick.— Michigan Sports〽️ (@MichiganSport20) September 22, 2019
September 23, 2019 Michigan's First Night Football Game in 1944 - https://t.co/3rcGeDTh6K pic.twitter.com/ADnl2lC2rR— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 23, 2019
Cam "McGroon" McGrone with a fantastic scrape and stick.— Due# (@JDue51) September 22, 2019
Heck of a play. pic.twitter.com/ndGmUhuSr1
HBD, former @UMichFootball QB @DenardX! 🎂🎁🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 22, 2019
Hope 29 treats you well. pic.twitter.com/luLEs8Zaq9
Happy birthday to THE man, @DenardX 🎉 We hope you enjoy it! #ElementFamily pic.twitter.com/PIwJ7KlZqn— Element Sports Group (@element_sports) September 22, 2019
Trust.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2019
We’re in this together. pic.twitter.com/bFzEKLQK2U
2️⃣0️⃣#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WzBFrKa9Az— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2019
Want to see why Jordan Morant (@jordanmorantt) is a major D-I recruit? Watch this wild kick return he takes to the crib!— Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) September 22, 2019
Hey, @BergenCathFBall!
Vote him for JSZ Week Two Top Play NOW: https://t.co/hUrOJ5oDK2 pic.twitter.com/qT2TQH9wWL
💨💨@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/w3Jlrra1hz— aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) September 23, 2019
Nice work! @RashanAGary https://t.co/C5LWC5ZeLu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2019
FINAL— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) September 22, 2019
The Wolverines take down the Fighting Irish 3-1!#goblue pic.twitter.com/nJgzCVo8hf
Four in a row! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4lELed5yG0— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 22, 2019
WE'RE ON THE BOARD!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 22, 2019
Kayla Reed goes full extension to deflect in the first goal of the day for @umichfldhockey! pic.twitter.com/XppxwesIO4
Time to get back on the road!— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) September 22, 2019
Men's Golf is off to Toledo for the Inverness Intercollegiate at the Inverness Club.
Another strong fall event ... Another challenge to meet ... Let's Go!
Weekly | https://t.co/7nVrMfq62e#GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/8btnW0ffPZ
49' | 2-1, U-M | 𝑮𝑶𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑳!! @Sarah_Strat10 gives Michigan the lead as she finds the ball off a free kick and buries it into the bottom left of the net!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/4AOmnd0wYB— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 22, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. Wisconsin
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football day After Thoughts: Wisconsin
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Cornell Wheeler 'Staying Strong' With Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 20 in Both the AP and Coaches Polls
• Charlotte Carroll, Sports Illustrated: Five-Star Center Walker Kessler Commits to North Carolina
---
