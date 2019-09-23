News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I want the Jim Harbaugh who ran up the score on Pete Carroll, told the 49ers owner that the locker room is for men only, and slapped Jim Schwartz on the back. That guy could clean this team up in a week."
— A tweet by @LGhail (who is a Michigan fan stuck in Ohio, per their Twitter account) on Sunday morning.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. Wisconsin

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football day After Thoughts: Wisconsin

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Cornell Wheeler 'Staying Strong' With Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Checks in at No. 20 in Both the AP and Coaches Polls

• Charlotte Carroll, Sports Illustrated: Five-Star Center Walker Kessler Commits to North Carolina

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}