football

Videos: Bell, Danna, Uche Putting UW Loss Behind Them, Focusing On Rutgers

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Three Michigan Wolverine football players — sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell, fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna and senior linebacker Josh Uche — met with the media this evening to discuss how they're responding from Saturday's blowout loss at Wisconsin.

All three insisted they've put the loss to the Badgers behind them and and are now focusing solely on taking down Rutgers.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 11 catches and 180 yards both lead the team this season.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell's 11 catches and 180 yards both lead the team this season. (Per Kjeldsen)

Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell

Fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna

Senior linebacker Josh Uche

