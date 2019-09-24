Videos: Bell, Danna, Uche Putting UW Loss Behind Them, Focusing On Rutgers
Three Michigan Wolverine football players — sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell, fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna and senior linebacker Josh Uche — met with the media this evening to discuss how they're responding from Saturday's blowout loss at Wisconsin.
All three insisted they've put the loss to the Badgers behind them and and are now focusing solely on taking down Rutgers.
RELATED: Hard Questions Asked — it's Time for Answers
RELATED: PFF Rewards Four Individual U-M O-Linemen With High Grades vs. Wisconsin
Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell
Fifth-year senior defensive end Mike Danna
Senior linebacker Josh Uche
