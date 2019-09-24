Beyond The Box Score: PFF Rewards 4 U-M O-Linemen With High Grades Vs. UW
Despite the offensive line's seemingly disastrous performance on Saturday in Madison, Pro Football Focus (PFF) actually revealed that four of the Michigan Wolverines' football o-linemen made up their list of the five best U-M offensive performers from this past weekend's game.
We take a closer look as to why, while also examining several other interesting statistics that the typical box score didn't pick up.
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Wisconsin (14-for-32, 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 3-for-6, 87 yards
10-19 yards: 4-for-15, 99 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
0-9 yards: 4-for-6, 23 yards
LOS-behind: 3-for-3, 10 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 3-for-8, 48 yards
Middle: 7-for-16, 69 yards, one interception
Right: 4-for-6, 102 yards, two touchdowns
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
|Player
|Targets
|Catches, Yards, TDs
|Drops
|
WR Ronnie Bell
|
9
|
2, 81, 0
|
1
|
WR Tarik Black
|
6
|
3, 57, 0
|
0
|
TE Nick Eubanks
|
6
|
3, 20, 0
|
1
|
WR Nico Collins
|
5
|
3, 66, 0
|
0
|
TE Sean McKeon
|
4
|
2, 24, 1
|
1
|
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
|
4
|
1, 5, 1
|
0
|
TE Erick All
|
2
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
|
WR Cornelius Johnson
|
1
|
1, 3, 0
|
0
|
RB Zach Charbonnet
|
1
|
1, -1, 0
|
0
|
RB Christian Turner
|
1
|
1, 4, 0
|
0
|
WR Mike Sainristil
|
1
|
0, 0, 0
|
0
Notes
• The fact that junior wideout Nico Collins was only targeted five times is baffling. The veteran receiver has proven time and time again that he consistently hauls in almost every catchable ball thrown his way (no drops last year and just one this season), and yet U-M refuses to take advantage of his immense skill set.
On top of that, all three of his receptions went for first downs on Saturday, which were more than any other player on the team.
• U-M's wideouts have seemingly struggled to garner yards after the catch over the last several years, probably for a number of reasons (perhaps due to the routes they're asked to run, etc.).
That was once again the case on Saturday, with sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks the only two players who tallied more than nine yards after the catch.
Bell had 61 (thanks in large part to his 68-yard reception in the first quarter), while Eubanks compiled 18.
Collins, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, had a combined 14 yards after the catch on their seven receptions.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news