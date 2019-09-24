News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 15:02:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Beyond The Box Score: PFF Rewards 4 U-M O-Linemen With High Grades Vs. UW

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Despite the offensive line's seemingly disastrous performance on Saturday in Madison, Pro Football Focus (PFF) actually revealed that four of the Michigan Wolverines' football o-linemen made up their list of the five best U-M offensive performers from this past weekend's game.

We take a closer look as to why, while also examining several other interesting statistics that the typical box score didn't pick up.

RELATED: Skene, Balas Podcast

RELATED: Crawford, Borton Podcast

The Michigan Wolverines' football offensive line allowed six tackles for loss and two sacks on Saturday at Wisconsin.
The Michigan Wolverines' football offensive line allowed six tackles for loss and two sacks on Saturday at Wisconsin. (AP Images)

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Wisconsin (14-for-32, 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception)

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:

20+ yards: 3-for-6, 87 yards

10-19 yards: 4-for-15, 99 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

0-9 yards: 4-for-6, 23 yards

LOS-behind: 3-for-3, 10 yards

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 3-for-8, 48 yards

Middle: 7-for-16, 69 yards, one interception

Right: 4-for-6, 102 yards, two touchdowns

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 10 catches and 161 yards are both the second most on the team.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black's 10 catches and 161 yards are both the second most on the team. (AP Images)
Every U-M Pass Catcher who was Targeted on Saturday
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Ronnie Bell

9

2, 81, 0

1

WR Tarik Black

6

3, 57, 0

0

TE Nick Eubanks

6

3, 20, 0

1

WR Nico Collins

5

3, 66, 0

0

TE Sean McKeon

4

2, 24, 1

1

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

4

1, 5, 1

0

TE Erick All

2

0, 0, 0

0

WR Cornelius Johnson

1

1, 3, 0

0

RB Zach Charbonnet

1

1, -1, 0

0

RB Christian Turner

1

1, 4, 0

0

WR Mike Sainristil

1

0, 0, 0

0

Notes

• The fact that junior wideout Nico Collins was only targeted five times is baffling. The veteran receiver has proven time and time again that he consistently hauls in almost every catchable ball thrown his way (no drops last year and just one this season), and yet U-M refuses to take advantage of his immense skill set.

On top of that, all three of his receptions went for first downs on Saturday, which were more than any other player on the team.

• U-M's wideouts have seemingly struggled to garner yards after the catch over the last several years, probably for a number of reasons (perhaps due to the routes they're asked to run, etc.).

That was once again the case on Saturday, with sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks the only two players who tallied more than nine yards after the catch.

Bell had 61 (thanks in large part to his 68-yard reception in the first quarter), while Eubanks compiled 18.

Collins, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, had a combined 14 yards after the catch on their seven receptions.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}