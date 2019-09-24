Notes

• The fact that junior wideout Nico Collins was only targeted five times is baffling. The veteran receiver has proven time and time again that he consistently hauls in almost every catchable ball thrown his way (no drops last year and just one this season), and yet U-M refuses to take advantage of his immense skill set.

On top of that, all three of his receptions went for first downs on Saturday, which were more than any other player on the team.

• U-M's wideouts have seemingly struggled to garner yards after the catch over the last several years, probably for a number of reasons (perhaps due to the routes they're asked to run, etc.).

That was once again the case on Saturday, with sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell and redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks the only two players who tallied more than nine yards after the catch.

Bell had 61 (thanks in large part to his 68-yard reception in the first quarter), while Eubanks compiled 18.

Collins, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black and junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, meanwhile, had a combined 14 yards after the catch on their seven receptions.