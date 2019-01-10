BREAKING: #Alabama Co-OC Josh Gattis will become the new offensive coordinator at #Michigan , sources tell me & @ChrisVannini . This is a big addition for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines: https://t.co/Nxcf5X2EVn

As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Michigan has hired Alabama's Josh Gattis to serve as the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator.

Feldman also tweeted that Gattis "is expected to call plays at Michigan as Wolverines' new OC."

While it was unclear which coaches primarily called the plays at U-M this past season, head coach Jim Harbaugh and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton were thought to handle the duties.

In Tuscaloosa this past year, Gattis was the club's co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, and helped mentor one of the top receiving crews in college football, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy (68 catches, 1,315 yards, 14 touchdowns).

The 34-year old held the same position at Penn State (2014-17) and Vanderbilt (2012-13), and served as Western Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2011.

Soon after reporting the hire, Feldman expressed the importance of it with this tweet: