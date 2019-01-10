Ticker
Michigan Hires Alabama's Josh Gattis As Its Offensive Coordinator

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
UA Athletics

As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Michigan has hired Alabama's Josh Gattis to serve as the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator.

Feldman also tweeted that Gattis "is expected to call plays at Michigan as Wolverines' new OC."

While it was unclear which coaches primarily called the plays at U-M this past season, head coach Jim Harbaugh and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton were thought to handle the duties.

In Tuscaloosa this past year, Gattis was the club's co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, and helped mentor one of the top receiving crews in college football, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy (68 catches, 1,315 yards, 14 touchdowns).

The 34-year old held the same position at Penn State (2014-17) and Vanderbilt (2012-13), and served as Western Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2011.

Soon after reporting the hire, Feldman expressed the importance of it with this tweet:

TheWolverine's own Drew Hallett also provided a little background info with this tweet on how potent Alabama's air attack was this year with Gattis helping run the show:

---

{{ article.author_name }}