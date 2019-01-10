Michigan Hires Alabama's Josh Gattis As Its Offensive Coordinator
BREAKING: #Alabama Co-OC Josh Gattis will become the new offensive coordinator at #Michigan, sources tell me & @ChrisVannini. This is a big addition for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines: https://t.co/Nxcf5X2EVn— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2019
As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Michigan has hired Alabama's Josh Gattis to serve as the Wolverines' new offensive coordinator.
Feldman also tweeted that Gattis "is expected to call plays at Michigan as Wolverines' new OC."
While it was unclear which coaches primarily called the plays at U-M this past season, head coach Jim Harbaugh and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton were thought to handle the duties.
In Tuscaloosa this past year, Gattis was the club's co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, and helped mentor one of the top receiving crews in college football, led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy (68 catches, 1,315 yards, 14 touchdowns).
The 34-year old held the same position at Penn State (2014-17) and Vanderbilt (2012-13), and served as Western Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2011.
Soon after reporting the hire, Feldman expressed the importance of it with this tweet:
The impact Josh Gattis had at Vandy, Penn State and on that young WR group at Alabama this past year was very impressive. Landing him is probably the best addition for Michigan since Harbaugh got Don Brown. https://t.co/fHBITiRZSu— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2019
TheWolverine's own Drew Hallett also provided a little background info with this tweet on how potent Alabama's air attack was this year with Gattis helping run the show:
Josh Gattis was the co-OC/WR coach at Alabama last year.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) January 10, 2019
Prior to the national title game (large caveat, I know), the Tide were 2nd in Offensive S&P+ and 1st in Passing Offense S&P+.
