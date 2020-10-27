MSU ran for 50 yards on 39 carries in a blowout loss to lowly Rutgers, not exactly a confidence-instiller. The Spartans’ offensive line looked overwhelmed against the Scarlet Knights’ front at times, and Michigan will likely bring the heat from all angles Saturday.

Michigan has held Michigan State to 69 rushing yards combined in the last two meetings with the Spartans, and this year’s MSU team seems to have much less talent than the last two. Junior end Aidan Hutchinson still isn’t taking anything for granted this Saturday when the Spartans come to Michigan Stadium.

“The past two games don’t matter,” Hutchinson said of the wins over MSU, 21-7 and 44-10. “This game is a whole different thing. I don’t care how many rushing yards we’ve allowed; we’ve just got to go out there and do our job. As long as everyone is sound in their position and just executes their job, I think we’re going to be successful.

“Obviously, when you enter any program and have your rivalries, you don’t want to lose any of those games. I’m 2-0 so far, grateful to have that.”

And grateful to have a season, even though Hutchinson was double-teamed, held and everything else in a win over Minnesota. He and his teammates still led the country in quarterback pressures in week one.

Getting the opportunity after thinking the season was going to be shut down was a relief, he admitted.

“Just being out there was so much fun. I love this defense,” he said. “I love playing with these guys. This defensive line is so good, and we’re so powerful and strong and fast. I just have a lot of fun.

“Having that season taken away from me has given me a much bigger appreciation and makes me so much more grateful for what I have. To have the opportunity to play this game … I’m just super happy to get out there each and every week and can’t wait to get out there this weekend.”

The other half of the ‘Salt and Pepper’ end combination, Kwity Paye, meanwhile, had a huge game when Minnesota opted to max protect for quarterback Tanner Morgan. That brought a smile to Hutchinson's face.

“Minnesota had a touch scheme. They ran a lot of 12 personnel, heavy sets, ran the ball a lot,” Hutchinson continued. “It was hard to get that pressure on those early downs just because they always had their tight ends in, big personnel We managed to find a way.

“Kwity is a baller. He balled out on Saturday, got a couple sacks. I unfortunately missed a lot of my sacks, but I’m optimistic, ready to get after them again. For how many opportunities we really got in that game, I think we really got after them. It certainly felt like … there’s holding almost every play on the offensive line, but it seemed a little (more) pronounced on Saturday.”

And it was obvious, even to the naked eye.

But he’d gladly take the double teams again to open the door for Paye as long as they get the win, Hutchinson added. He’ll get another shot Saturday against a Michigan State team that’s now a 25-point underdog to the Wolverines, the largest spread in years.

“They’re a really good football team,” Hutchinson said. “I can’t wait to get my opportunity to play them. Obviously, I’ve been around this rivalry a long time and I understand it through my dad (former All-American Chris) and my whole family. I’m super excited to go out there and play them this Saturday.

“We have a very aggressive, fast defense. We saw they had all those turnovers (7) last week, and I hope we can do the same [to them].”