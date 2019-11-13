Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas and senior running back Tru Wilson joined former All-American and host Jon Jansen on his "In The Trenches" podcast this morning. Both are in-state products, and know a lot about the rivalry with MSU. Thomas is a product of Detroit, Mich. and Wilson is a native of nearby Warren, Mich. They previewed what they're looking forward to in the matchup with MSU this Saturday, and more. RELATED: Podcast: Balas & Skene, Pre-MSU RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 11

Ambry Thomas On Playing Michigan State

Thomas grew up in the state and knows players on the other team. He understands what is at stake in a game like this. "Going into this week, it’s a rivalry game, so you got to come prepared," he said. "This Michigan State team is going to give you their all. It’s like their super bowl, so we just got to prepare and keep on looking at the task at hand. It’s who gets bragging rights over the state for the year. That’s all it is. I actually know a couple players on that team, so bragging rights over them. It’s going to be a good game. You look forward to this game every time we come to play each other. "You expect a physical, dirty, nasty type of game to play and a whole lot of trash talking. "Your mental aspect with this game has to be the strongest it’s ever been. You know you’re going to give you their cheap shots, a whole lot of trash talking; you just have to stay level headed and focus on getting the win on the field. That’s all that matters, at the end of the day." U-M is coming off a bye week, and Thomas says it came at the right time. "This past bye week, for me, was more so a relaxed bye week to get my body back right, watch extra film, try to get ahead, start on Michigan State and just relax," Thomas said. "I watched football but not have too much football on my mind. Just got to keep the mind right, got to stay focused and know what’s ahead. We knew we had Michigan State, so I’m pretty sure everyone prepared well."

Ambry Thomas On The Defense

Thomas was asked how the defense can improve in the final stretch of the season. "We want more turnovers," he said. "It’s about that time in the season where we can start capitalizing off those turnovers, get touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball." The defense has been playing at a high level now for several straight games, and more of that can help them be successful down the stretch. "Be consistent, be who we’ve been lately," Thomas said when asked how the defense can find success for the team late in the year. "We’ve been playing great football as a team overall. The defense has been playing great, offense and special teams. We just have to keep on working together and stay focused on the task at hand. We know this is usually our stretch right here. We usually get tired physically, mentally around this time. The bye week did us justice on both of those, so we should be ready for this stretch of the season."

Ambry Thomas On What He Has Accomplished So Far This Season After Battling Colitis In The Offseason

Thomas battled colitis in the offseason. He surprised many by being ready to play in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State and has been a breakout player for U-M this season. "I was able to accomplish fumble recoveries, interceptions, I got to see my tackling improve over this season," Thomas said, talking about his season so far. "You just want to see your progression going upward week by week. I’ve been pretty consistent. "I’m feeling great. I’m looking forward to this three game stretch, honestly."

Tru Wilson On Playing Michigan State

Wilson is another player who knows guys who will be on the other side of the field on Saturday. "It’s huge," Wilson said. "Having buddies on the team, it’s bragging rights. Being a senior, it means that much more. Just bragging rights for the next 50, 100 years, whatever it is. It’s huge. "They are well-coached. Their fundamentals are always on point. They’re going to fill their gap. They’re always going to be physical. They take pride in their defense every year. They’re going to have physical guys and that’s about it. They’re just physical. "It’s just one of those in-state rivalries, Coach Harbaugh is calling it the state championship. Most guys have that state championship feeling to take over the state of Michigan. It’s going to be a physical game. It’s going to be a brawl. "I just think we need to make a statement. Not win, but win soundly, make sure they know that they came to the wrong place on Saturday. Make sure that they leave with a frown on their face. "I just think that no matter what the record is on each team, it’s going to be a physical battle. No matter the situation, the condition, it’s going to be physical. Nobody cares about the records. It’s State week. That’s all you need to say."

Tru Wilson On The Running Backs And Offense Finding Success