Anthony Campanile is just 36 years old. Brandon Brown

Michigan has hired three new coaches to its staff since the 2018 campaign ended, bringing on board offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive assistant Anthony Campanile all within the past two months. We took a closer look at Nua's past statistics in this mid-February article, and have decided to analyze Campanile's history as well. The charts below diagram the numbers his positional units have posted in each of his college stops, spanning: • Wide receivers/tight ends coach at Rutgers from 2013-15 • Defensive backs coach at Boston College from 2016-17 • Defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator at Boston College in 2018

2013-15 at Rutgers as Wide Receivers/Tight Ends Coach Year Total Receiving Yards Average Yards per Game Receptions per Game Total TDs Most Impressive Player 2013 2,515 193.4 13.6 18 Tyler Kroft (TE) — 40 catches, 530 yards, 13.3 YPC, 4 TDs 2014 2,300 176.9 11.6 20 Leonte Carroo (WR) — 53 catches, 1,043 yards, 19.7 YPC, 10 TDs 2015 2,256 188 14 17 Leonte Carroo (WR) — 39 catches, 809 yards, 20.7 YPC, 10 TDs

His three years at Rutgers were the only time in his career he has coached on the offensive side of the ball, leading the Scarlet Knights' tight ends and wide receivers each season. The numbers they posted as a whole were incredibly similar each year, ranging only between 176 and 194 receiving yards per game. It should also be noted, however, that Rutgers did not throw the ball much from 2013-15, ranking 53rd nationally in attempts per game in 2013, 104th in 2014 and 102nd in 2015. On top of that, the completion percentage of the Scarlet Knights' quarterbacks was quite bad in two of those three years (99th nationally in 2013 and 86th in 2014), with 2015 being the lone season in which they completed a respectable amount of their throws (60.2 percent, which was 47th in the country). Whether the signal-callers themselves or the receiving unit deserves the majority of the blame is obviously up for debate. Campanile was, however, able to produce a superstar pass-catcher in Leonte Carroo (averaged 926 yards per season from 2014-15) during his time in Piscataway, helping develop him into a third-round NFL draft pick in 2016.

2016-17 at Boston College as Defensive Backs Coach Year Opposing Completion Percentage Passing Yards Allowed per Game Passing TDs Allowed Interceptions 2016 55.9 (37th) 205.6 (34th) 28 (111th) 12 (49th) 2017 51.5 (8th) 191.9 (24th) 10 (2nd) 18 (12th)

Campanile did a respectable job with Boston College's defensive backs during his first year in Chestnut Hill, but turned them into a borderline elite group the following year of 2017. Every category on the list above increased in a big way, with BC ranking among the nation's best in arguably the most important category for a defensive backfield — opposing completion percentage, which checked in at eighth in the country. The unit allowed just 10 passing touchdowns on the year in 2017 (second fewest) and picked off passes at a high rate (18, which was 12th best), something the Michigan secondary has struggled with mightily under head coach Jim Harbaugh (has never ranked higher than 44th). In addition, Campanile helped three Eagle defensive backs get drafted in the 2017 and 2018 NFL drafts, with John Johnson going to the Rams in third round in '17, Isaac Yiadom also being selected in the third round to the Broncos in '18, and Kamrin Moore going in the sixth round to the Saints in '18.

2018 at Boston College as co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Opposing Completion Percentage Passing Yards Allowed per Game Passing TDs Allowed INTs Yards Allowed per Game Points Allowed per Game 56.8 (43rd) 247.9 (96th) 17 (35th) 18 (5th) 402.8 (70th) 25.7 (55th)