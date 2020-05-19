Michigan Wolverines Audio: Balas On The Huge Show, Chaundee Brown & More
Chris Balas talks basketball recruiting, Michigan football and more with Bill Simonson, including an impending hoops transfer (in).
RELATED: U-M Football Parents Talk Possibilities Of A '20 Season, IMG Academy & More
RELATED: Josh Gattis Is Self Scouting, Ready To Take The Offense To The Next Level
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook