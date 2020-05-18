We recently spoke to two fathers of Michigan football players to get some insight on what they've been hearing in regards to a 2020 campaign, with Andre Seldon Sr. (the father of U-M freshman cornerback Andre Seldon ) revealing he recently spoke with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh about the issue.

Whether or not the Michigan Wolverines will have a football season in 2020 has been the hot topic in the sports world around the Mitten State as of late, with no final decisions having yet been made.

“I talked to Coach Harbaugh the other day about it and he basically said that once the state opens up the recreational gyms and those buildings, then they’ll be able to go back up there and do some things," Seldon Sr. revealed.

"Harbaugh didn’t give a specific date, but noted that the governor opening up recreational facilities will really get the ball rolling. He also said they're expecting to play their season this fall, though they're a bit in the dark right now.

"I know they’re game planning as if the season will take place though.”

The athletes have stayed in heavy contact with the U-M coaches over the past two months since they left campus, continuing to not only learn the playbook and schemes, but also follow a vigorous workout regimen that strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert has assigned them.