News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-18 17:29:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Sept.18)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football heading into the Big Ten opener with Wisconsin.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED

RELATED: Mike Zordich — 'No Secret to Success'

RELATED: Video: Warinner Provides Update on Runyan, Zordich Talks Thomas' Comeback

Michigan Wolverines football receiver Tarik Black has emerged as one of the biggest receiving threats for U-M.
Michigan Wolverines football receiver Tarik Black has emerged as one of the biggest receiving threats for U-M. (Per Kjeldsen)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}