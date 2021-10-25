 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M vs. MSU On Huge
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 16:08:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M vs. MSU On Huge

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan vs. MSU.

RELATED: Doug Karsch From The Sidelines

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks 'Huge Game' Against Michigan State, More

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 against Michigan State in six meetings
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 against Michigan State in six meetings (Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}