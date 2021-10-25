Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas Talks U-M vs. MSU On Huge
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan vs. MSU.
RELATED: Doug Karsch From The Sidelines
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks 'Huge Game' Against Michigan State, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook