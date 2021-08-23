 Michigan Wolverines Football: Balas & Skene On The Huge Show (8-23)
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 20:05:33 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Football: Balas & Skene On The Huge Show (8-23)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and Doug Skene join Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football heading into the 2021 season.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh enters his seventh season at the helm.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh enters his seventh season at the helm.

{{ article.author_name }}