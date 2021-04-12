Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Audio: Balas On The Huge Show, 4-12
Chris Balas spends a half hour with Bill Simonson talking Michigan's spring game, U-M basketball and more.
RELATED
SPRING GAME REPORT, PART II - Defense, Playmakers, More
SPRING GAME ITF, PART I - QB Play and More
Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook