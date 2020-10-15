Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball Live Chat: Kickoff 9 Days Away
Michigan football kicks off their season in just nine days, with the Wolverines traveling to play Minnesota on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
CLICK HERE to join this live chat with TheWolverine.com staff. Get your questions in on Jim Harbaugh's crew as game week approaches and Juwan Howard's basketball team with practice beginning yesterday.
RELATED: Isaiah Livers Isn't Surprised By Duncan Robinson's Rise To NBA Stardom
RELATED: Buy Or Sell: U-M's RB Unit Is The Best It Has Had Since The Lloyd Carr Days
