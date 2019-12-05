News More News
Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Dec. 5)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
Staff
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox talk Michigan Wolverines football after the loss to Ohio State. Then, the two break down Michigan Basketball after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and losing at Louisville.

RELATED: Juwan Howard Excited For Big Ten Play

RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Iowa

{{ article.author_name }}