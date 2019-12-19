Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown (Dec. 19)
Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball heading into the holiday stretch. They then talk about Michigan football's 2020 signing day, and answer mailbag questions from subscribers.
RELATED: ITF Extra: The Latest On Nico Collins, Peoples-Jones, Hunter Dickinson, More
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Howard's Crew Won't Give An Inch — And Shouldn't
