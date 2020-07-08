This is the fourth edition of my preview series where I rank who will be the best 10 players in the Big Ten at each position in 2020. Thus far, I have covered the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. This week, I evaluate the last remaining offensive skill position: tight ends.

June 17th: Quarterbacks

June 24th: Running Backs

July 1st: Wide Receivers

July 8th: Tight Ends

July 15th: Offensive Tackles

July 22nd: Interior Offensive Linemen

July 29th: Defensive Tackles

August 5th: Defensive Ends

August 12th: Linebackers

August 19th: Cornerbacks

August 26th: Safeties

To be clear, I am not ranking the best returning tight ends based on last year’s efforts. Rather, I am projecting which tight ends will stand out, taking into consideration depth charts and schemes.

As college teams transition more to passing spread offenses, the role of tight ends has been reduced. Offenses utilize more formations that deploy slot receivers rather than tight ends, which leads to fewer snaps and targets for tight ends. However, although the Big Ten’s tight ends may not make as much of an impact from top to bottom in 2020, the Big Ten still has some tight ends poised to break out next season and others who should contend for All-American accolades.

On that note, let’s unveil who will be the top 10 tight ends the Big Ten in 2020.